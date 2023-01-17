AeroExpo Hanoi & Vietnam Aviation Forum 2023 scheduled for March

VIETNAM, January 17 -

HÀ NỘI — The AeroExpo Hanoi & Vietnam Aviation Forum 2023 will take place from March 21-23, according to the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade.

The event was expected to develop a premium network of sustainable manufacturing, supply and consumption channels in the aviation industry, said Trần Thị Phương Lan, Acting Director of the department, at a press conference in Hà Nội on Monday.

The fair and forum would connect domestic and international units and businesses in aviation and support industries, enabling Vietnamese businesses to participate in the global network, she added.

There would be 120 booths of businesses from 15 countries, displaying products and technologies in the aviation sector.

Phan Thị Bảo Thi, from Advanced Business Events – one of the event organisers, noted that this would be the first time such a fair had been held in Hà Nội.

Major aviation companies like Airbus, Boeing, Safran, Thales, Mitsubishi and Parker and about 50 foreign firms were expected to join the event to seek development partners in the Southeast Asian nation, she said.

Organisers will step up communications, build a database and support the participating enterprises, she said, suggesting domestic companies make careful preparations to utilise opportunities to be generated by the event. — VNS