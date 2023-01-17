Global Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the arthroscopy devices and equipment market. As per TBRC’s arthroscopy devices and equipment market forecast, the arthroscopy devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $7.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

North America is expected to hold the largest arthroscopy devices and equipment market share. Major players in the arthroscopy devices and equipment market include Arthrex Inc., Smith & Nephew, ConMed Corporation, Stryker, Medtronic, Karl Storz SE & CO. KG, ArthroCare, Richard Wolf Gmbh.

Trending Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market Trend

In January 2021, Smith+Nephew, a company operating in the arthroscopy devices and equipment based in the UK acquired Extremity Orthopaedics for a deal amount of $240 million. With this acquisition, Smith+Nephew expands and strengthens its portfolio in extremities. Extremity Orthopaedics is a company operating in medical technology and arthroscopy devices and equipment market-based in the United States.

Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market Segments

• By Product: Arthroscopes, Arthroscopy Shavers, Arthroscopy Fluid Management System, Arthroscopy Radiofrequency System, Arthroscopy Visualization System, Arthroscopy Implants

• By Application: Knee Arthroscopy, Hip Arthroscopy, Spine Arthroscopy, Foot & Ankle Arthroscopy, Shoulder & Elbow Arthroscopy, Other Applications

• By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Care, Trauma Centers

• By Geography: The global arthroscopy devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Arthroscopy devices and equipment are used in arthroscopy procedures (a minimally invasive procedure) for the diagnosis and treatment of joint problems such as torn cartilage, ACL, and sports-related injuries of the hip, knee, shoulder, spine, ankle, wrist, and elbow.

Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides arthroscopy devices and equipment global market analysis, insights on arthroscopy devices and equipment global market size, drivers and arthroscopy devices and equipment global market trends, arthroscopy devices and equipment global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and arthroscopy devices and equipment global market growth across geographies.

