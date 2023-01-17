Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A300330

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin                            

STATION: Berlin                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/16/23 at 6:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Shaw’s, Waterbury, Vermont)

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Matthew Bailey                                             

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/16/2023 State Police responded to the Shaw’s located in Waterbury, Vermont for a report of a retail theft.  Investigation revealed that Mathew Bailey had left the store with items and he admitted to Troopers he did not pay for them.  He was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 02/16/2023 at 8:30 AM to answer to this offense.     

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/16/2023 at 8:30 AM            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

