Berlin Barracks / Retail Theft

CASE#: 23A300330

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/16/23 at 6:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Shaw’s, Waterbury, Vermont)

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Matthew Bailey

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/16/2023 State Police responded to the Shaw’s located in Waterbury, Vermont for a report of a retail theft. Investigation revealed that Mathew Bailey had left the store with items and he admitted to Troopers he did not pay for them. He was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 02/16/2023 at 8:30 AM to answer to this offense.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/16/2023 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.