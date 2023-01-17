Berlin Barracks / Retail Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A300330
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/16/23 at 6:00 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: (Shaw’s, Waterbury, Vermont)
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Matthew Bailey
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/16/2023 State Police responded to the Shaw’s located in Waterbury, Vermont for a report of a retail theft. Investigation revealed that Mathew Bailey had left the store with items and he admitted to Troopers he did not pay for them. He was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 02/16/2023 at 8:30 AM to answer to this offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/16/2023 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.