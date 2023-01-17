Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Kenosha County, Wis.

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Kenosha County, Wis. that occurred on the afternoon of Monday, January 16, 2023.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated vehicle pursuit in Racine County. The vehicle crossed into Kenosha County and the pursuit continued with State Patrol and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The vehicle eventually crashed on the 18000 block of 1st Street, Paris Township in Kenosha County. The driver exited the vehicle and fled and was eventually located in a nearby field. Deputies from Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Racine County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from State Patrol approached the individual and gave commands to drop a firearm in the individual’s possession. Law enforcement discharged their weapons striking the subject. First aid was rendered at the scene and the subject was transported to a local hospital where they later died.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved deputies from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from Wisconsin State Patrol have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Kenosha Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Racine County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to Wisconsin DOJ.