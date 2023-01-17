Chartered Institute Launches Certified International Negotiator (CIN™) Program for Business Leaders
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications launches CIN™ program to train leaders in in the art of international negotiation and dispute resolutionSINGAPORE, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com) is excited to announce the launch of a new program and designation for business leaders - Certified International Negotiator (CIN™). This certified program, available through on-demand and live training, will train professional negotiators in the art of international negotiation and dispute resolution.
By the end of this program, participants will attain the Certified International Negotiator (CIN™) designation, which can be leveraged to boost their professional credentials and demonstrate their skills as an effective negotiator in international settings.
Program Overview
A recent study by the Harvard Business Review shows that companies who have adopted effective negotiation strategies can improve their business outcomes and foster stronger relationships with partners and stakeholders. Global companies today including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft have all adopted effective negotiation strategies into their organization to ensure successful international business operations.
This Certified International Negotiator (CIN™) program will take participants through the negotiation process and provide key insights on conducting successful negotiations in international settings by harnessing best practices used by global companies today. Participants will learn how to use powerful frameworks to prepare for negotiations, while ensuring effective communication and dispute resolution strategies. They will discover how to counter ineffective negotiations and overcome challenges by understanding different personality types, emotions and interests during a negotiation. Participants will also discover how to use distributive and integrative negotiation strategies, system one and system two thinking, and the Johari window technique in the negotiation process.
Throughout the program, participants will be taught how to incorporate negotiation into their organization’s risk management and design an effective strategy that can help their organization achieve their desired outcomes in international negotiations.
Global Recognition
On successful completion of the program, participants will attain their Certified International Negotiator (CIN™) designation that can be added to their professional credentials. This globally recognized certification endorses their skills as a fully qualified professional negotiator with expertise in international negotiation and dispute resolution.
This trademarked certification is governed and maintained by Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, and it is fully accredited and certified by CPD worldwide as conforming to Continuing Professional Principles
Key Skills Participants Will Gain
Empowering and insightful, participants will acquire the following key skills including:
• Negotiation Strategy Development
• Dispute Resolution Techniques
• International Protocols and Customs
• Cross-Cultural Communication
• Negotiation Psychology
• Negotiation Planning and Preparation
• Negotiation Tactics and Techniques
• International Contract Negotiation
• Mediation and Arbitration
• Multiparty Negotiation
• Team Negotiation
• Distributive Negotiation
• Integrative Negotiation
• Best Alternative To A Negotiated Agreement (BATNA)
• Zone of Possible Agreement (ZOPA)
• Dealing with Emotions During Negotiations
• Cross Cultural Negotiations
• Constructive Negotiation
Registration Details
This program is available through live training or through on-demand.
To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/certified-international-negotiator-cin-1
To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/certified-international-negotiator-cin
