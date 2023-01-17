Handicrafts market size to grow by USD 514.92 billion from 2020 to 2025; A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global handicrafts market size is estimated to increase by USD 514.92 billion from 2020 to 2025. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 13.09% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Handicrafts market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Handicrafts market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global handicrafts market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of a significant number of small and medium vendors offering significantly differentiated products. Key vendors hold significant shares in the market. Established players have strong financial resources and technical expertise. These players are focusing on product innovations. Small-scale vendors are competing with established players by focusing on low pricing strategies and strengthening their presence in local markets.

A few prominent vendors that offer handicrafts in the market are Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Fakih Group of Companies Pvt. Ltd., HimalayanMart.com, Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd., Native Crafts and Arts, Ngoc Dong Ha Nam Co. Ltd., Orient Handicraft Co. Ltd., OSM HANDICRAFT, Ten Thousand Villages US, and The Handicrafts & Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers Indian handicrafts and fashion jewelry items such as gifts and home decorations, kids room accessories, Christmas and season décor, and fashion jewelry and accessories.

Fakih Group of Companies Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers handicraft products such as souvenir gifts, furniture, traditional gifts, decorative items, lamps, frames, and oil perfumes.

The company offers handicraft products such as souvenir gifts, furniture, traditional gifts, decorative items, lamps, frames, and oil perfumes. HimalayanMart.com: The company offers Nepalese handicrafts such as khukuri, thanka/thangka, cashmere shawl, pashmina shawl, buddhist ritual item, cashmere silk carpet, wooden sculpture, Nepalese silver jewelry, stone sculpture, Nepalese herbal product, Nepali musical instruments, herbal tea, pashmina product, singing bowl, aromatic herb, Himalayan book, Tibetan carpet, prayer wheel, Nepalese doll/puppet/mask, gifts, cashmere wooden product, and Tibetan artifacts.

Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd.: The company offers handicraft products such as traditional tables, display shelf, cabinet, coffee table, storage, functional wall items, wall art, and tray.

Handicrafts market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (metal art ware and jewelry, woodware, textile products, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The market growth will be significant in the metal art ware and jewelry segment during the forecast period. The market is driven by innovations in metal art ware, specifically in tableware, lighting products, and decorative products. In addition, the increasing demand for metal-based outdoor handicrafts such as swings and furniture is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global handicrafts market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global handicrafts market.

North America will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the presence of favorable government policies for the import of handicrafts and the growing demand for handicraft products. Additionally, increasing growth in travel and tourism activities in the US is providing significant opportunities for vendors operating in the market.

Handicrafts market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers –

The market is driven by the need for low capital investments. A small-scale handicraft business can be set up at home or on small rental premises., thereby reducing the entry barriers in the market. Hence, there is a significant number of startups and small-scale vendors operating in the market. Also, the market has minimal requirements for working capital. There are mainly two types of costs, namely direct and indirect costs involved in the routine operations of a handicraft manufacturing business. Controlling and managing these costs in small-scale and cottage industries is easier than in medium and large-scale industries. These factors are driving the growth of the market in focus.

Key Trends –

The emergence of online retail and e-commerce channels is identified as the key trend in the market. Online sales are increasing in both developed and developing countries. This is because online platforms offer attractive discounts and direct-to-home delivery options, which increases convenience for consumers. This is attracting a large number of customers to purchase a variety of products online. To capitalize on this trend, vendors are expanding their presence online by making their products available on e-commerce websites. This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The lack of information regarding handicraft products is one of the major factors restricting the growth of the market. Manufacturing some handicraft products involve complex processes and the use of unique materials, which make them very expensive. The lack of awareness regarding the high price of such products often leads to bargaining on the price by buyers. This leads to power profit margins for manufacturers. Also, some handicraft manufacturers are not fully aware of the large export potential available in the market. In addition, due to the highly unorganized nature of the market, the feedback of customers and requirements related to design improvements often do not reach manufacturers. Many such factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this handicrafts market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the handicrafts market between 2021 and 2025

Precise estimation of the handicrafts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the handicrafts market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of handicrafts market vendors

Handicrafts Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.09% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 514.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, UK, Germany, Japan, and UAE Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Fakih Group of Companies Pvt. Ltd., HimalayanMart.com, Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd., Native Crafts and Arts, Ngoc Dong Ha Nam Co. Ltd., Orient Handicraft Co. Ltd., OSM HANDICRAFT, Ten Thousand Villages US, and The Handicrafts & Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Home furnishings market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Metal art ware and jewelry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Metal art ware and jewelry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Metal art ware and jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Woodware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Woodware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Woodware - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Textile products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Textile products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Textile products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

9.3 Industry risks

Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 47: Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 49: Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Fakih Group of Companies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 50: Fakih Group of Companies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Fakih Group of Companies Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Fakih Group of Companies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 HimalayanMart.com

Exhibit 53: HimalayanMart.com - Overview



Exhibit 54: HimalayanMart.com - Product and service



Exhibit 55: HimalayanMart.com - Key offerings

10.6 Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Native Crafts and Arts

Exhibit 59: Native Crafts and Arts - Overview



Exhibit 60: Native Crafts and Arts - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Native Crafts and Arts - Key offerings

10.8 Ngoc Dong Ha Nam Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Ngoc Dong Ha Nam Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Ngoc Dong Ha Nam Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Ngoc Dong Ha Nam Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Orient Handicraft Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Orient Handicraft Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Orient Handicraft Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Orient Handicraft Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 OSM HANDICRAFT

Exhibit 68: OSM HANDICRAFT - Overview



Exhibit 69: OSM HANDICRAFT - Product and service



Exhibit 70: OSM HANDICRAFT - Key offerings

10.11 Ten Thousand Villages US

Exhibit 71: Ten Thousand Villages US - Overview



Exhibit 72: Ten Thousand Villages US - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Ten Thousand Villages US - Key offerings

10.12 The Handicrafts & Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd.

Exhibit 74: The Handicrafts & Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: The Handicrafts & Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: The Handicrafts & Handloom Exports Corp. of India Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 78: Research Methodology



Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 80: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations

