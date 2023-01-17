Fast casual restaurants market in US to grow by USD 28.8 billion from 2020 to 2025; A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fast casual restaurants market size in US is estimated to increase by USD 28.80 billion from 2020 to 2025. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report

Fast casual restaurants market in US – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The fast casual restaurants market in US is fragmented, with the presence of several as well as regional vendors. The vendors are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches and mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market.

A few prominent vendors that offer fast casual restaurants in US in the market are Amergent Hospitality Group Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC, Noodles and Co., Panera Bread Co., Portillos Hot Dogs LLC, Shake Shack Inc., Wingstop Inc., and YUM! Brands Inc. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Amergent Hospitality Group Inc.: The company owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service restaurants brands such as little big burger, Hooters, and BGR among others.

The company owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service restaurants brands such as little big burger, Hooters, and BGR among others. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.: The company operates fast casual restaurants through its subsidiary Pizzeria Locale.

The company operates fast casual restaurants through its subsidiary Pizzeria Locale. Five Guys Enterprises LLC: The company operates fast casual restaurant chain offering sandwiches, hot dogs, and French fries among others.

The company operates fast casual restaurant chain offering sandwiches, hot dogs, and French fries among others. Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC: The company operates fast casual restaurant chain offering gourmet sandwiches.

Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (North American food, Italian food, Mexican food, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA).

The market growth will be significant in the North American food segment. The segment includes chicken wings, burgers, BBQ, sandwiches, and other North American cuisines. The segment is driven by the growing demand for convenient meal options and the increasing demand for fresh and healthy food among the Millennials.

Fast Casual Restaurants Market In US – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers –

The market is driven by the demand for innovation and customization of food menus. Consumers in the US, especially the Millennial population, are exhibiting an increased demand for innovative and exotic-flavored fast food. Consumers are also seeking options that allow customization of food based on their calorie intake per day. This is encouraging several market players to offer innovative and innovative and customizable food menus to attract customers. For instance, in 2018, Fuzzy's Taco Shop, a US-based fast casual restaurant, featured three new menu items with roasted golden corn: Shuck It Brisket Taco, Corn to be Wild Quesadilla, and Street Cred Corn. The introduction of such innovative menus is attracting customer attention, which is crucial in driving the growth of the market.

Key Trends –

The increasing focus on the digitalization of services is a major trend in the market. Factors such as the expansion of the tech-savvy population, increasing internet penetration, and the rising use of smartphones have fostered the growth of the e-commerce industry globally. In addition, the availability of multiple payment options, such as credit and debit cards, Internet banking, electronic wallets, and cash-on-delivery in e-commerce platforms has led to a shift in the purchasing patterns of people. This is driving restaurant owners to market and brand their products through e-commerce channels. They are also partnering with food delivery service providers to increase revenues. Such developments are positively influencing the growth of the fast casual restaurant market in the US.

Major challenges –

The intense competition from quick-service restaurants is identified as a major challenge in the market. Quick service restaurants (QSRs) offer dining in, drive-thru ordering, and delivery services. These restaurants generally offer same menu options with seasonal updates. Besides, the average meal price of food served at QSRs is comparatively lower than that of fast casual restaurants. Hence, these are highly preferred for on-the-go food, as they generally take less time for food delivery. Such benefits are increasing the popularity of QSRs, which is reducing the growth potential of the market in focus.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this fast casual restaurants market in US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fast casual restaurants market in US between 2021 and 2025

Precise estimation of the size of the fast casual restaurants market in US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fast casual restaurants market in US industry across North America , Europe , APAC, and MEA

, , APAC, and MEA A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Fast Casual Restaurants Market vendors In US

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Fast Casual Restaurants Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 28.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.14 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amergent Hospitality Group Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC, Noodles and Co., Panera Bread Co., Portillos Hot Dogs LLC, Shake Shack Inc., Wingstop Inc., and YUM! Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Restaurant market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 North American Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: North American Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: North American Food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Italian Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Italian Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Italian Food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Mexican Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Mexican Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Mexican Food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

7.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 27: Impact of drivers and challenges

8 Vendor Landscape

8.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 28: Vendor landscape

8.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 29: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 30: Industry risks

9 Vendor Analysis

9.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 31: Vendors covered

9.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 32: Market positioning of vendors

9.3 Amergent Hospitality Group Inc.

Exhibit 33: Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 34: Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 35: Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 36: Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. - Key offerings

9.4 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Exhibit 37: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 38: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 39: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 40: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Key offerings

9.5 Five Guys Enterprises LLC

Exhibit 41: Five Guys Enterprises LLC - Overview



Exhibit 42: Five Guys Enterprises LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 43: Five Guys Enterprises LLC - Key offerings

9.6 Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC

Exhibit 44: Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC - Overview



Exhibit 45: Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 46: Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC - Key offerings

9.7 Noodles and Co.

Exhibit 47: Noodles and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Noodles and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Noodles and Co.– Key news



Exhibit 50: Noodles and Co. - Key offerings

9.8 Panera Bread Co.

Exhibit 51: Panera Bread Co. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Panera Bread Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 53: Panera Bread Co. – Key news



Exhibit 54: Panera Bread Co. - Key offerings

9.9 Portillos Hot Dogs LLC

Exhibit 55: Portillos Hot Dogs LLC - Overview



Exhibit 56: Portillos Hot Dogs LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Portillos Hot Dogs LLC - Key offerings

9.10 Shake Shack Inc.

Exhibit 58: Shake Shack Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Shake Shack Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Shake Shack Inc. - Key offerings

9.11 Wingstop Inc.

Exhibit 61: Wingstop Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Wingstop Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Wingstop Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Wingstop Inc. - Segment focus

9.12 YUM! Brands Inc.

Exhibit 65: YUM! Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: YUM! Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: YUM! Brands Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 68: YUM! Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: YUM! Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10 Appendix

10.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 70: Currency conversion rates for US$

10.3 Research methodology

10.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 70: Currency conversion rates for US$



Exhibit 71: Research Methodology



Exhibit 72: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 73: Information sources



Exhibit 74: List of abbreviations

