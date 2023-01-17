Collection of insightful poems lend hope and promise to those who suffer from post-traumatic stress injuries

Kimberley Z. Tent announces the release of 'Sum of Parts: Book Three of the "Parts" series'

CRANBROOK, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kimberley Z. Tent announces her return into the publishing scene with the release of "Sum of Parts: Book Three of the "Parts" series" (published by Archway Publishing) in which she shares insightful poems that lend hope and promise to those who suffer from post-traumatic stress injuries.

Divided into six parts, Tent's verse poignantly explores goodbyes, atonement, enlightenment, self-reflection, freedom, and the sum of parts as she discovers that healing requires honesty, a desire to live, and the knowledge that beauty and acceptance comes from within. Included in this book is a list of her 10 essential daily practices and other inspirations to ponder.

"This is all written in poetic form, giving the reader a glimpse into my traumas, eating disorder and finally, my healing methods and triumph over Post-Traumatic Stress Injury. It is in an 'easy-to-read' format, which makes it appealing to those who are affected by PTSI," Tent says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Tent answers, "No matter how dark your world looks, there is hope, and you are not alone- even in those moments you feel alone. I am a living proof that suicide is not the answer to struggling from a post-traumatic stress injury. You too, can heal- seek the truth, put in the work and you too, can come full-circle!" For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/843591-sum-of-parts

About the Author

Kimberley Z. Tent resides in the beautiful Kootenay Mountains of southern British Columbia, with her childhood sweetheart of 37 years. She grew up surrounded by nature and began writing poetry and songs at an early age. She has authored several books and articles in a variety of genres, including a children's series, mystery/thrillers, biographies, policing, mental health, and a poetry series. Although she has enjoyed ghostwriting over the years, her focus remains on the first responder community and how PTSI has seriously affected it. She has three amazing children and three grandchildren, who have all been supportive throughout her own journey with a post-traumatic stress injury. Her mission is to continue spreading awareness of PTSI through her own experience as a police officer, and to provide hope and support to fellow first responders who are still suffering in silence.

