Hal Peters announces the release of 'Flameless Liquid Cremation'

New book discusses what Flameless Liquid CremationTM is, how the complete process works, and how it helps the environment as a person's last carbon footprint

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hal Peters reveals a new breakthrough process for dealing with human remains. Of all the bad options, it struck him as preferable to all the others. As he did his homework on it, he kept notes and wanted to share the warmth, the greater peace of mind he found with as many people as possible. It is for this reason he now releases "Flameless Liquid Cremation" (published by Archway Publishing).

In this book, Peters discusses what flameless liquid cremation is, how the complete process works, and how it helps the environment as a person's last carbon footprint. This book also aims to help readers understand what the human body goes through after their consciousness has left their physical limits. By no means is this book about peoples' spiritual journeys. Rather, it ventures into the more scientific side of human life and death.

"Over a million people turn 60 every year. Because of economics driving it, flame-based cremation is now used for over 50% of Americans who die. This is not only a huge assault on the environment, but is not a 'warm and fuzzy' approach. Now that science offers Flameless Liquid Cremation ™ . . . in those areas where it is, available . . . it is preferred by 90% of the people who know about it," Peters points out.

The publication of "Flameless Liquid Cremation" aims for people to be more knowledgeable about this new end-of-life option as it introduces them to more palatable, uplifting, and ultimately more positive ways of thinking about, and dealing with, the human body after death.

Liquid Flameless CremationTM is not only a more environmentally advantageous way to go . . . but as the book points out, everyone who undergoes Flameless Liquid Cremation TM will eventually wind up in a nearby ocean . . . so in effect . . . everyone will have a "Burial at Sea."

"Let's face it, no option is great for the handling of human remains. But, as this first (1st) book on the topic of Flameless Liquid Cremation TM explains . . . it is light years ahead of all the other bad options. We predict melting away in slowly circulating Alkalinized water will, in the future, be THE DOMINANT way that human remains will be handled."

About the Author

Hal Peters was born in Hungary and migrated to the United States in 1960. He has been a New Jersey resident since then. With honesty, generosity, and with clear-headed thinking, he strives to know "something about everything", and "everything about something." Even with the Internet, he believes these are impossible objectives to accomplish but one can try his/her best. He can be reached via

