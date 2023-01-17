Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,353 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,981 in the last 365 days.

Jeannine Guern's newly released "North Avenue" is a nostalgic journey back to a childhood in a quaint Connecticut town

"North Avenue" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeannine Guern is a charming juvenile nonfiction that explores the author's experiences while living with beloved grandparents and adventuring in the beauty of Connecticut.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "North Avenue": a fond remembrance of family, friends, and the great outdoors. "North Avenue" is the creation of published author Jeannine Guern, an avid historic investigative researcher who writes history in the Black Hills of South Dakota and gives guided tours of Deadwood.

Guern shares, "This book is a short summary of the author's life as a child growing up in Connecticut."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeannine Guern's new book features delightful artwork crafted by Judith Gosse.

Guern shares a heartfelt celebration of the fond memories and family traditions that will tug at the heartstrings and encourage a sense of connection.

Consumers can purchase "North Avenue" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "North Avenue," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Jeannine Guern's newly released "North Avenue" is a nostalgic journey back to a childhood in a quaint Connecticut town

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.