Jeannine Guern's newly released "North Avenue" is a nostalgic journey back to a childhood in a quaint Connecticut town

"North Avenue" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeannine Guern is a charming juvenile nonfiction that explores the author's experiences while living with beloved grandparents and adventuring in the beauty of Connecticut.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "North Avenue": a fond remembrance of family, friends, and the great outdoors. "North Avenue" is the creation of published author Jeannine Guern, an avid historic investigative researcher who writes history in the Black Hills of South Dakota and gives guided tours of Deadwood.

Guern shares, "This book is a short summary of the author's life as a child growing up in Connecticut."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeannine Guern's new book features delightful artwork crafted by Judith Gosse.

Guern shares a heartfelt celebration of the fond memories and family traditions that will tug at the heartstrings and encourage a sense of connection.

Consumers can purchase "North Avenue" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "North Avenue," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing