Tina Lear releases 'Partial Views: A Collection of Poetry'

New book presents poems that sting with resonance, pull laughter out of the darkness

FLORAL PARK, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This collection speaks about universal truths, but her singular voice stands out—with humor, rage, compassion, bitterness and whimsy. Divided into six sections, Tina Lear's poems unpack the complexities of a wealthy youth; they walk the hard road of marriage, motherhood, and caretaking of an elder with dementia; these poems venture into surprising versions of the world as we may not yet know it.

Lear's work sends some tenderness to the little girl hiding in plain sight, to the woman sleeping around long after it is not fun anymore, to the mother screaming at her kids, the wife trying to jump out the window of a marriage on fire, and the daughter watching Jeopardy with her ancient, bedridden mother. Her words sting with resonance and pull laughter from the darkness. She has a way of telling the whole truth with a fractal memory.

"These poems speak to many of today's women – women caught between teenagers and elders, women caught between fear and ambition, between self-protection and self-actualization. Women who will not give up. Women who gave up long ago. It is just my voice telling my truth, but these truths are universal, and many women, maybe even men, will be able to see themselves reflected," Lear says.

Megan Falley, author of "Drive Here and Devastate Me" [Write Bloody Publishing, 2018] writes of Lear's poetry, "Tina writes exceptionally on many topics, but where I find she excels most is in her rendering of the complicated love of families, stating, 'the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, but it bruises.' Imaginative and unflinchingly honest, Lear's is a voice you can trust."

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Lear answers, "Self-compassion. An understanding that everyone carries unspoken suffering. It makes us do terrible things to one another, and sometimes, healing takes place because the one who need to, admits it. There are ways to approach ourselves and each other with gentleness. That's important to explore." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/842329-partial-views

About the Author

Tina Lear has been writing ever since she could hold a pencil. She is the author of four musicals, countless poems, and articles published in Tricycle Magazine. She has taught yoga at Rikers Island, driven cattle in Wyoming, and performed her songs nationwide. This is her first published collection of poems.

