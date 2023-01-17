New book provides a roadmap for creating psychological safety from the classroom to the boardroom

Douglas Reeves releases 'Fearless Schools: Building Trust, Resilience, and Psychological Safety'

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Douglas Reeves announces his return into the publishing scene with the release of "Fearless Schools: Building Trust, Resilience, and Psychological Safety" (published by Archway Publishing), a book that will help educators, administrators, school leaders, policymakers, parents, or students move forward as a fearless school in a fearful environment.

Reeves believes that educators must be fearless as they build trust and set high expectations. In this book, he outlines the conditions for fearlessness, which include refusing to tolerate mediocrity, confronting reality, listening, being candid, and learning from mistakes. He also answers questions such as: Why is trust so essential to learning? What are some examples of fearless organizations characterized by high levels of trust? How can schools support the emotional and mental health of students?

"In the post-pandemic environment, many students and teachers remain traumatized. They must restore a fearless environment from the classroom to the boardroom," Reeves points out. He adds, "Other books on psychological safety focus on medical care, aviation, and industry. This book focuses on education."

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Reeves answers, "Treat students and colleagues with grace rather than judgment. Turn the tide and restore respect and psychological safety to our educational system." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/846816-fearless-schools

"Fearless Schools: Building Trust, Resilience, and Psychological Safety"

By Douglas Reeves

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 172 pages | ISBN 9781665730549

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 172 pages | ISBN 9781665730556

E-Book | 172 pages | ISBN 9781665730532

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr. Douglas Reeves is the author of more than 40 books and 100 articles on leadership and education. He was twice named to the Harvard University Distinguished Authors Series and several other national and international awards for his contributions to education. He is the founder of Creative Leadership Solutions and the nonprofit Equity and Excellence Institute, serving schools and educational systems in fifty states and more than 40 countries.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

SOURCE ArchwayPublishing