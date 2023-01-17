A seasoned physician shares trusted advice and a habit-changing roadmap to attaining better health and greater well-being, one step at a time

PL Bandy, MD announces the release of 'Rehabit Your Life: A Doctor's Notebook on Navigating Health & Well-being'

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PL Bandy, MD, in her latest book titled "Rehabit Your Life: A Doctor's Notebook on Navigating Health & Well-being" (published by Archway Publishing), offers a collection of high-yield, well-researched, and scientifically supported advice designed to help readers to forge a better path towards better health and greater wellbeing.

Written by a physician author/illustrator, "Rehabit Your Life" combines informative images with easy to read text. At its core are affordable, accessible and achievable steps. It is a tangible action plan rooted in the philosophy that small habits can lead to significant change, when done consistently. All recommendations are founded in hope, kindness, self-love and compassionate care.

"It's no secret that our healthcare system is in crisis. So many of us are burdened by preventable chronic conditions, often related to habits and lifestyle choices. Individuals frequently encounter an impersonal and unaffordable health care system with little time or energy to provide actionable advice. In addition, people face barriers, including lack of insurance, lack of access to care, and a social system embedded in systematic racism and inequality," the author states.

"Rehabit Your Life" provides the action steps necessary to effectively maintain health, prevent disease, manage illness, and promote wellness. Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/835941-rehabit-your-life to get a copy.

"Rehabit Your Life: A Doctor's Notebook on Navigating Health & Well-being"

By PL Bandy, MD

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 580 pages | ISBN 9781665729895

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 580 pages | ISBN 9781665729918

E-Book | 580 pages | ISBN 9781665729901

Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Apple iBooks

About the Author

PL Bandy, MD is a board-certified family physician with over 23 years of experience in medical education. Across the span of her career, she has sought to provide individuals with practical tools and proven advice to take charge of their own health. She believes there is a solution to better health for everyone, no matter where they are in their journey toward better living. With a bachelor's degree in studio art from Wheaton College, Illinois, and a medical degree from the University of South Carolina, she has combined these two passions to create an accessible approach to change. By sharing the high-yield habits that matter most in health, she hopes to create a better world and more vibrant communities so we can flourish together. One step at a time. Bandy holds a certification in culinary medicine from The Goldring Center for Culinary Medicine, reflecting her belief that, food is medicine, and that approach to living is central to optimal health and well-being. She lives in Portland, Oregon, with her wife and two cats, loves traveling, cooking, hiking, birding and enjoying everything the Pacific Northeast has to offer.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

SOURCE ArchwayPublishing