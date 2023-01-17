Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,353 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 337,083 in the last 365 days.

Dee Dee Lawrence's newly released "How Do I Get to Heaven" is a warmhearted story of the wonder and beauty of heaven

"How Do I Get to Heaven" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dee Dee Lawrence is a delightful narrative to share with young readers with questions about what heaven is like.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How Do I Get to Heaven": an enjoyable and inspiring juvenile fiction. "How Do I Get to Heaven" is the creation of published author Dee Dee Lawrence, a proud wife with a passion for educating and nurturing young minds.

Lawrence shares, "how do I get to heaven? I can only see it in my dreams.

"This is an imaginary story about a dream that is so real, and it describes heaven in such a beautiful way. It describes the happiness of heaven and the beauty and all the colors. It also describes the peace of heaven and how friendly it seems. The dreamer wants to talk to Jesus. Why does the dreamer want to talk to Jesus? And what does the dreamer ask Jesus?

"Close your eyes as you read each page, experience the dream, and find out the answers to these important questions."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dee Dee Lawrence's new book will delight young readers as they explore heaven's endless beauty.

Lawrence shares in hopes of helping parents, guardians, and educators to aid young readers in their spiritual knowledge and understanding.

Consumers can purchase "How Do I Get to Heaven" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "How Do I Get to Heaven," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Dee Dee Lawrence's newly released "How Do I Get to Heaven" is a warmhearted story of the wonder and beauty of heaven

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.