Dee Dee Lawrence's newly released "How Do I Get to Heaven" is a warmhearted story of the wonder and beauty of heaven

"How Do I Get to Heaven" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dee Dee Lawrence is a delightful narrative to share with young readers with questions about what heaven is like.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How Do I Get to Heaven": an enjoyable and inspiring juvenile fiction. "How Do I Get to Heaven" is the creation of published author Dee Dee Lawrence, a proud wife with a passion for educating and nurturing young minds.

Lawrence shares, "how do I get to heaven? I can only see it in my dreams.

"This is an imaginary story about a dream that is so real, and it describes heaven in such a beautiful way. It describes the happiness of heaven and the beauty and all the colors. It also describes the peace of heaven and how friendly it seems. The dreamer wants to talk to Jesus. Why does the dreamer want to talk to Jesus? And what does the dreamer ask Jesus?

"Close your eyes as you read each page, experience the dream, and find out the answers to these important questions."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dee Dee Lawrence's new book will delight young readers as they explore heaven's endless beauty.

Lawrence shares in hopes of helping parents, guardians, and educators to aid young readers in their spiritual knowledge and understanding.

Consumers can purchase "How Do I Get to Heaven" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "How Do I Get to Heaven," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing