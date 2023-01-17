Wolfe, LLC Founder and CEO, Jason Wolfe, recently elected to The Hershey Trust Company Board of Directors

Wolfe, LLC, a global leader in gift card fulfillment, is pleased to announce its Founder and CEO, Jason Wolfe, was recently elected to The Hershey Trust Company (HTC) Board of Directors and the Milton Hershey School (MHS) Board of Managers, alongside two other new Directors/Managers: Michelle Figlar and Harold Singleton III.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wolfe, LLC, a global leader in gift card fulfillment, is pleased to announce its Founder and CEO, Jason Wolfe, was recently elected to The Hershey Trust Company (HTC) Board of Directors and the Milton Hershey School (MHS) Board of Managers, alongside two other new Directors/Managers: Michelle Figlar and Harold Singleton III.

"Michelle, Harold, and Jason bring exceptional leadership experience and a commitment to honoring the legacy of our founders, Milton and Catherine Hershey, and fill important needs identified by the current members of our Boards," said Diane Koken, Chair of the HTC and MHS Boards. "Michelle brings a lifetime of experience and commitment to early childhood education which will be crucial in the launch of Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning. Harold has spent his career leading teams that managed multibillion-dollar investment portfolios and will be immediately helpful in overseeing the management of the Milton Hershey School Trust. Jason brings the unique perspective of an MHS graduate and vast experience as a successful entrepreneur," Koken added.

Jason enrolled at Milton Hershey School at the age of 11. After graduating from MHS and Bloomsburg University in 1992, he became an entrepreneur and self-taught programmer and started a series of internet companies, including MyCoupons. Jason later built Direct Response Technologies, Inc., an affiliate tracking platform that scaled to 12 billion monthly transactions. Most notably, he created GiftCards.com, the largest gift card website in the world generating more than $1 billion per year in sales. Jason was chairman of the Pittsburgh Technology Council and serves on the board of Family Design Resources, which provides adoption/foster services for needy children. During his career, Jason has received various honors, including Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year, the Pittsburgh Technology Council's CEO of the Year, and the Milton Hershey School Alumnus of the Year.

"Having been a recipient of the generosity of Milton Hershey as a needy child, I'm honored to be selected to the board of the Hershey Trust Board of Directors and the Milton Hershey Board of Managers. I hope my skills and experience can benefit the board, and I look forward to being a servant to the organization, living out the vision to help needy children to thrive", said Jason Wolfe

About Wolfe, LLC

Founded in 1995, Wolfe, LLC is an innovative Pittsburgh-based investor and incubator. The holding company conceives, invests in, and grows innovative financial technology (fintech) and eCommerce businesses. Wolfe's past and current company portfolio include GiftCards.com, OmniCard, Direct Response Technologies, JamboMedia, MyCoupons, Gift Card Granny, GiftYa, and PerfectGift.com. The company holds a broad portfolio of patents in the gift card and card-linked offer arena. Find additional details at wolfe.com.

About Hershey Trust Company

Founded in 1905 by Milton S. Hershey, Hershey Trust Company is a Pennsylvania-chartered trust company that serves as Trustee of, and investment advisor to, the Milton Hershey School Trust, the M.S. Hershey Foundation, and the Hershey Cemetery Perpetual Care Trust. By providing top-tier trust and investment management services, Hershey Trust Company helps these trusts, and the organizations they support, achieve their long-term goals in advancing the legacy and vision of Milton and Catherine Hershey in perpetuity. For more information, visit hersheytrust.com.

About Milton Hershey School

Milton Hershey School is one of the world's best private schools, where qualifying pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students live on campus and receive an exceptional education with top-tier classes and facilities—with all costs covered through the trust left by founders Milton and Catherine Hershey. Since 1909, MHS has achieved its mission of breaking the cycle of poverty. For more information, visit mhskids.org.

