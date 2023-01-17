Pastor Debra E. McCarthy's newly released "The Power of Balance" is an engaging discussion of the need for balance in all aspects of life

"The Power of Balance" from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Debra E. McCarthy is an encouraging approach to evaluating where work needs to be done to truly live in balance with one's personal, emotional, spiritual, and physical needs.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Power of Balance": a heartfelt message of empowerment for readers seeking healing and growth. "The Power of Balance" is the creation of published author Pastor Debra E. McCarthy, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who has an RBA degree with focus on women's issues and psychology and was ordained in 2013 in a nondenominational church.

Pastor McCarthy shares, "Power in Balance.

"We want God to be there with us constantly, whenever we want or need him, but we do not have enough time to spend with him. That is what it means to pray unceasingly, to be connected to him every minute of every day.

"I had to really go through the ultimate lesson in balance before I could write about it. After several years of limping, results of a very badly broken leg, God was trying to teach me something about balance. He taught me about how hard life can be when you are not in balance. How pain, both physical and emotional, can cause you to make wrong choices, throwing you off balance, causing even more pain. This is where the power of balance comes into play.

"This book is grounded in the Scriptures. When Jesus was asked what the most important commandment is, he said it is to love your God above all, but the second is love others as yourself. That is what the power of balance is all about."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Debra E. McCarthy's new book will challenge readers out of their comfort zone to take an honest look at the imbalances that are holding them back.

Pastor McCarthy shares in hopes of aiding others on their journey of growth and self-discovery as she explores key aspects of life, faith, and so much more.

Consumers can purchase "The Power of Balance" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Power of Balance," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing