New book presents a visualization of poetry and shorts that tells the story of a young man finding his path alongside humanity

Andrew Joseph Zaragoza Jr. releases 'Second Chances in The Fall: An Account of Hope'

NORWALK, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andrew Joseph Zaragoza Jr. announces his return into the publishing scene with the release of "Second Chances in The Fall: An Account of Hope" (published by Archway Publishing), a visualization of poetry and shorts that tell the story of a young man finding his path alongside humanity.

In his sophomore collection of prose and poetry, Zaragoza begins to unravel his story further as he recounts his time as an emerging adult into the world of mental health and finding his purpose. After experiencing loss from family member's passing, displacement, and experiencing the reformation of his family unit as well as unrequited love, the main character aspires for something greater as he embarks into his own psyche and a relationship to the outer world of Los Angeles.

"Readers need a space to feel comfortable when exploring pain, grief, and essentially an experience where hope arrives in the subtlest of places throughout it all," Zaragoza says. He adds, "It is different because it was written by me, a Los Angeles based bicultural man of color. I am someone who has had both personal and vocational experiences in a mental health journey. I want to share more on it."

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Zaragoza answers, "I want readers to have a sense of hope. Something that returned from all the times of darkness and to carry with them as they return to their lives after reading the book. Given throughout challenges in school, work, relationships, or just trying to make sense of it all, that there is something bigger than us that we should look forward to." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/825582-second-chances-in-the-fall

"Second Chances in The Fall: An Account of Hope"

By Andrew Joseph Zaragoza Jr.

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 214 pages | ISBN 9781665726702

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 214 pages | ISBN 9781665726726

E-Book | 214 pages | ISBN 9781665726719

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Andrew Joseph Zaragoza is a fellow Angeleno born in Lakewood, California and graduated from California State University, Dominguez Hills. His work can be found via two internationally published collections titled "XI: A Collection of Poetry on Being Human" and "Second Chances in the Fall: An Account of Hope." Notable collaborations include Simon and Schuster's imprint Archway Publishing, Sim's Library of Poetry, Field Trip Health, The Walt Disney Company, and local organizers in the Los Angeles, Orange County, and Long Beach regions

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

SOURCE ArchwayPublishing