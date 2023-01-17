E.B. Hill's newly released "The Adventures of Tootsie and Her Friends: Tootsie Takes A Trip" is a cute tale of friendship on a family farm

"The Adventures of Tootsie and Her Friends: Tootsie Takes A Trip" from Christian Faith Publishing author E.B. Hill is a charming juvenile fiction that finds a precocious young pup feeling uncertain about a new friend on the farm during an exciting visit.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of Tootsie and Her Friends: Tootsie Takes A Trip": a delightful story of learning about others and building friendships. "The Adventures of Tootsie and Her Friends: Tootsie Takes A Trip" is the creation of published author E.B. Hill, who was born and raised in the Finger Lakes Region of New York State in the small town of Danby. After pursuing a number of career and educational paths, he ended up studying psychology, education, and biblical studies at Valley Forge Christian College in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Hill shares, "'The Adventures of Tootsie and her Friends: Tootsie Takes a Trip' is a delightful story which introduces the reader to Tootsie and Grandma. This story welcomes the reader to come along as Tootsie and Grandma take a trip to the country to see Uncle Tim on his farm. On the farm Tootsie reunites with her best friend Dutch and meets a big yellow cat named Bullet. Although fearful of Bullet, Tootsie realizes her fears are uncalled for and a surprise ending awaits the reader."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E.B. Hill's new book will entertain the imagination as readers learn about a budding friendship from a unique perspective.

Hill draws from memories of real-life pets owned over the years to bring readers a fun adventure to the farm.

Consumers can purchase "The Adventures of Tootsie and Her Friends: Tootsie Takes A Trip" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Adventures of Tootsie and Her Friends: Tootsie Takes A Trip," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing