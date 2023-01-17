Submit Release
News Search

There were 689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,709 in the last 365 days.

E.B. Hill's newly released "The Adventures of Tootsie and Her Friends: Tootsie Takes A Trip" is a cute tale of friendship on a family farm

"The Adventures of Tootsie and Her Friends: Tootsie Takes A Trip" from Christian Faith Publishing author E.B. Hill is a charming juvenile fiction that finds a precocious young pup feeling uncertain about a new friend on the farm during an exciting visit.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of Tootsie and Her Friends: Tootsie Takes A Trip": a delightful story of learning about others and building friendships. "The Adventures of Tootsie and Her Friends: Tootsie Takes A Trip" is the creation of published author E.B. Hill, who was born and raised in the Finger Lakes Region of New York State in the small town of Danby. After pursuing a number of career and educational paths, he ended up studying psychology, education, and biblical studies at Valley Forge Christian College in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Hill shares, "'The Adventures of Tootsie and her Friends: Tootsie Takes a Trip' is a delightful story which introduces the reader to Tootsie and Grandma. This story welcomes the reader to come along as Tootsie and Grandma take a trip to the country to see Uncle Tim on his farm. On the farm Tootsie reunites with her best friend Dutch and meets a big yellow cat named Bullet. Although fearful of Bullet, Tootsie realizes her fears are uncalled for and a surprise ending awaits the reader."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E.B. Hill's new book will entertain the imagination as readers learn about a budding friendship from a unique perspective.

Hill draws from memories of real-life pets owned over the years to bring readers a fun adventure to the farm.

Consumers can purchase "The Adventures of Tootsie and Her Friends: Tootsie Takes A Trip" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Adventures of Tootsie and Her Friends: Tootsie Takes A Trip," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

E.B. Hill's newly released "The Adventures of Tootsie and Her Friends: Tootsie Takes A Trip" is a cute tale of friendship on a family farm

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.