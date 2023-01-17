Ed Hernandez's newly released "History of the World from Adam to Christ: From Adam to the Flood: Volume 1" is a fascinating study of biblical history

"History of the World from Adam to Christ: From Adam to the Flood: Volume 1" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ed Hernandez is an enjoyable and informative study that evaluates the information available to mankind regarding origins and major events that have shaped the world found within the Bible.

MEADVILLE, Pa. , Jan. 17, 2023

Hernandez shares, "This history of our world is created from the witnessing accounts given to us by the Holy Writings inspired by God.

"A history that will explain in the right light the ancient history given to us by believers in a creator.

"This is a history that explains for us the beginnings of mankind from the time he was taken out of the Garden of Eden to the birth of Christ.

"This first volume explains the firsts 1,656 years from Adam to the Flood.

"The history of our beginnings is much more simple and exciting than the explanation of 'evolution' invented by man that tries to do away with his Creator.

"This history will explain to the believer his existence in this universe and the reason why he is here and why he was created by an All-Thinking, All-Intelligent Designer."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ed Hernandez's new book provides a significant resource for both students of the Bible and history enthusiasts.

Hernandez shares in hopes of spreading clear information from within scripture to further the awareness and appreciation for God's work within one's life.

