Thomas Sarge's newly released "Resurgence of the Remnant" is an empowering message of spiritual rejuvenation within the church

"Resurgence of the Remnant" from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas Sarge is a passionate examination of the ways in which the modern church has been infected by evil intentions and how God is restoring the ministries.

Sarge shares, "The author is a God-ordained writer of New Testament truths. His passion is to reveal how the devil drags people into hell through his wicked schemes of lies and deception. He is part of the fivefold ministry found in Ephesians 4:11. He is a member of Eagle Rock Church in Pickerington, Ohio for over twenty years. He is a Spirit-filled, born-again believer who desires to see the church restored to holiness and purity. He has been serving the Lord for over forty years.

"He is available to be a guest speaker. He has served as pastor, Bible teacher, deliverance and healing, prison ministry, and nursing home. His latest assignment is to write a series of truths that expose the tactics of the devil that has infected the modern church. This book (Resurgence of the Remnant) puts emphasis on how God is bringing new life to the church that has fallen asleep. It is the great awakening. This book is a must read."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Sarge's new book will bring hope to those who have witnessed the negative changes that affect followers of Christ.

Sarge shares in hopes of breaking through the falsehoods and deceptions that have altered the true intentions of God's teachings.

