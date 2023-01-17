Author Robert Wemheuer's new book "Unlike No Other: Book 2" is a detailed memoir charting the course of his career from field officer to colonel in the US Marine Corps.

Recent release "Unlike No Other: A Memoir of the Unlikely Yet Successful Career of a Marine Corps Aviator" from Page Publishing author Robert Wemheuer traces his career from 1974 to 1989 as a field grade officer after his promotion to major, then lieutenant colonel, and finally to colonel after a successful tour of duty at his final command of the Marine Corps Air Station Tustin, California.

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert Wemheuer, a colonel in the United States Marine Corps who retired after twenty-five years of service, became an environmental remediation project manager for Fluor Daniel and Bechtel Corporations before embarking on thirteen years of work on the Yucca Mountain High-Level Nuclear Waste Repository Program in Nevada, and now lives in Georgetown, Texas, with his wife of fifty-three years, has completed his new book "Unlike No Other: A Memoir of the Unlikely Yet Successful Career of a Marine Corps Aviator": the second volume in a compelling military autobiography offering a candid view of military life between 1974 and his retirement from the Corps in 1989.

Richard "Rick" Phillips, Major General, United States Marine Corps writes, "Robert Wemheuer details many important events in his impressive career in a two-book memoir 'Unlike No Other'. His main focus is to honor the unsung heroes with whom he served as well as to call out some not-so-good characters. The Marines, sailors, and civilians who helped him learn and grow from his missteps that helped him develop his leadership skills are his primary emphasis. His description of the career-building steps necessary to move from a simple civilian life to that of a company grade Marine Corps officer and naval aviator are told in a straightforward, unvarnished, and concise manner. He also describes his combat experiences flying the CH-53 helicopter during his three tours of duty in Vietnam, again focusing on the Marines who supported his efforts both in and out of the cockpit.

Robert looks at his career from a very interesting perspective. In our early years, he was one of the youngest superstars in our squadron, and you could always depend on him for anything.

Robert, nicknamed Bull, was in some really hot combat. In just one mission, his Marine H-53 squadron was supporting a large army unit in the Lam Son 719 battle in Laos in which the army lost 106 helicopters. Bull rescued under heavy, heavy fire two legendary Marine squadron mates (Charlie Pitman and Mike Wasco) who had been shot down. You could always depend on Robert, and he had many more hot missions.

'Unlike No Other' also describes the life of a Marine field grade officer as he ascends to higher ranks and greater responsibilities. It highlights the problems and potential political risks involved in navigating the military and civilian bureaucratic systems.

I had the pleasure of serving alongside Robert Wemheuer over my long career in the Marine Corps. He tells it like it is and always will.

Colonel Wemheuer's goal in writing his memoir is to highlight the accomplishments of the Marines, sailors, and civilians who he had the honor to work with during his twenty-five-year career. His hope is that this second book also will give them some of the recognition they deserve for doing an outstanding job day in and day out, generally receiving little or no recognition for their work."

Published by Page Publishing, Robert Wemheuer's engrossing book is a must-read for military history buffs as well as anyone interested in an unvarnished portrait of a career in the US Marine Corps.

