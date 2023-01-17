Petagaye Farr's newly released "The Story of My Life" is a poignant reflection on a life of challenge and determination

"The Story of My Life" from Christian Faith Publishing author Petagaye Farr brings readers an open look into key life experiences that have shaped the author's worldview and dedication to achievement.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Story of My Life": a powerful reminder of the comfort one can draw from living faithfully and striving to overcome life's obstacles. "The Story of My Life" is the creation of published author Petagaye Farr.

Farr shares, "This book is about one woman's struggle in life as a child and a single teenage mom. However, her faith in God gave her the strength and courage that she needed to survive. She learned at a young age to embrace everything that life throws at her. She is a hardworking and independent woman who knows how to stand up for herself and fight for what she believes in. She often says life is like a plant; it grows and flourishes, but it will die if you don't nourish and mold it with fresh earth and water.

"In addition to everything that she has been through, she sees her life as a plant that was unnourished, misused, and abused, but because she kept her faith in God, she won the race with courage. Now she strives for excellence and to do the best that she can for those who are unable to help themselves. She never forgets where she came from; she hopes for the best for everyone.

"Now she is living in the United States of America in the state of Vermont, where she achieved her high school diploma. She is now working as a nursing assistant."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Petagaye Farr's new book offers readers an intimate look at growing up in Jamaica in the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Farr shares a deeply personal story that examines key moments that ultimately led the author to a life of fulfillment and comfort in the United States.

Consumers can purchase "The Story of My Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Story of My Life," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing