Erica Landeros's newly released "Okie Dokie, Maddox Oakley!" is a fun and lighthearted adventure that proves there is no limit to one's imagination

"Okie Dokie, Maddox Oakley!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Erica Landeros is a sweet tale of an imaginative little boy and doting parents who encourage their son's creative spirit.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Okie Dokie, Maddox Oakley!": a fun-loving juvenile fiction that encourages young readers to play and explore their imagination. "Okie Dokie, Maddox Oakley!" is the creation of published author Erica Landeros, a proud mother of two who resides in Texas.

Landeros shares, "Okie Dokie, Maddox Oakley is a fun children's book highlighting the funny quirks of a little boy with an imagination as big as the moon. If he is not a superhero saving people from slimy monsters, he is king of the playground castle, a cowboy chasing off robbers and bandits, or an astronaut fighting off big green aliens! In Okie Dokie, Maddox Oakley, you will get to meet superheroes, cowboys, astronauts, samurai warriors, and his sister, Nelly. Although Maddox was a tiny boy, his mother's love for him was huge.

"Maddox Oakley gives readers the freedom to role-play, disappear, and bring memorable characters to life. Okie Dokie, Maddox Oakley allows children to also be reminded that their biggest fans are right there with them. If Mommy and Daddy are not playing along, they're always there to reassure Maddox that he is loved.

"It is my hopes that Okie Dokie, Maddox Oakley inspires young readers everywhere to let their little feet and imagination take them to wherever they decide to go!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erica Landeros's new book will entertain and delight as readers imagine themselves alongside Maddox as he explores being a knight, a ninja, and so much more.

Landeros shares in celebration of the imaginative spirit of young readers from around the world.

