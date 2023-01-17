Industry 4.0 Market Size Worth USD 377.30 Billion, Globally, by 2029 at 16.3% CAGR

The global Industry 4.0 market size to grow from USD 130.90 billion in 2022 to USD 377.30 billion by 2029, growing at CAGR of 16.3% during forecast period. Factors such as the continued development of technologies such as IoT, AI, and big data analytics is driving the growth of Industry 4.0. The global markets and supply chains is driving the need for more efficient and effective manufacturing and industrial processes to boost the Industry 4.0 growth globally.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industry 4.0 market size was valued USD 114.55 billion in 2021 and USD 130.90 billion in 2022 respectively. The global market size for Industry 4.0 is predicted to grow significantly, reaching USD 377.30 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Industry 4.0 Market, 2022-2029.”

According to analyst, Industry 4.0 technologies, such as IoT and AI, help to improve the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing and industrial processes by providing real-time monitoring and analysis of equipment and processes driving the demand for Industry 4.0. Also efficiency and effectiveness of supply chain management, real-time monitoring and analysis of supply chain processes can also the key factor for adoption of Industry 4.0 globally.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industry-4-0-market-102375





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 16.3% 2029 Value Projection USD 377.30 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 114.55 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 160 Segments Covered By Application, By Vertical, and By Geography Growth Drivers Augmented Implementation of Industrial Robots to Thrive Growth Manufacturing to Gain Major Share in the Impending Years





COVID-19 Increased Product Demand Backed by Incorporation of Advanced Solutions in Business Operations

With the global market being weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic, digitalization across numerous sectors accelerated at a quick rate. This offers a novel prospect for digital leaders to create and implement creative solutions to fast-track digital transformation at all stages of the company. The outbreak of coronavirus is quickening the presentation of the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0), thrusting businesses across sectors to a greater level of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and workflow.

Drivers and Restraints:



Augmented Implementation of Industrial Robots to Thrive Growth

Over the past few decades, robots have advanced from being excessively expensive machines with limited competencies to being low-priced machines empowered to perform an extensive array of tasks. Industrial robots, in specific, are broadly utilized by people all over the globe. As per the recent robotics industry inclinations, industrial robots are rapidly being applied in production hubs, leading to prompt progressions, advancement, and industrial development.

As Industry 4.0 continues to evolve, the integration of robots and automation systems into manufacturing and industrial processes is becoming more widespread. Another trend that is gaining momentum is the collaboration between humans and robots, and it is expected that this trend will continue to grow as more companies adopt Industry 4.0 technologies.

However, the amalgamation and adoption of industry solutions have numerous advantages, but they also possess various concerns that could hinder business developments in the future. Data and security problems linked with the adoption of progressive technologies are projected to hinder the industry 4.0 market growth.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-4-0-market-102375

Key Industry Development:

March 2021: NOKIA Corporation collaborated with WEG Industries, a power, and automation corporation, which is located in Brazil, to thrust the advancement of the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platform and unveil an industry 4.0 solution.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Cognex Corporation (U.S.)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Report Coverage:

The report offers valuable insights obtained from a thorough study done by our researchers. Extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels are obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.





Ask for Customization of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industry-4-0-market-102375





Segments:

Industrial IoT (IIoT) to Gather Traction during Forecast Period

Based on application, the market is classified into industrial automation, smart factory, and industrial IoT. IIoT combines advancements of two transformative revolutions. The benefits of IoT have motivated several industrial equipment manufacturers to adopt IoT.

Manufacturing to Gain Major Share in the Impending Years

Based on vertical, the market is further segregated into manufacturing, energy & utilities, automotive, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, electronics and consumer goods, and others. The manufacturing segment is predicted to lead the global market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is segmented across five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Stoked by Rapid Adoption of Smart Technologies

North American corporations are increasingly embracing the concept of smart manufacturing, and the region is expected to dominate the market.

Europe held the second largest industry 4.0 market share in 2021. The European industry has made significant investments in technologies and skills to upkeep its position in the global market.

The Asia Pacific market growth is navigated by Japan, China, and South Korea owing to their comprehensive processes to embrace industrial automation and implement unsettling technologies in their production system value chain.

Competitive Landscape:

Collaboration among Companies to Safeguard their Brand Values in Global Market

Fundamental players in the market are incessantly rooting for impactful strategies to promote their products and establish their positions in the market. One such strategy is to unveil new products by partnering with other corporations to extend their reach to end-users.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/industry-4-0-market-102375





Global Industry 4.0 Market Size Segmentation:

By Application

Industrial Automation

Smart Factory

Industrial IoT

By Vertical

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Aerospace and Defense

Electronics and Consumer Goods

Others (Transportation)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Industry 4.0 Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Global Industry 4.0 Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Application (USD) Industrial Automation Smart factory Industrial IoT By Vertical (USD) Manufacturing Energy & Utilities Automotive Oil and Gas Aerospace and Defense Electronics and Consumer Goods Others By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Industry 4.0 Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Application (USD) Industrial Automation Smart factory Industrial IoT By Vertical (USD) Manufacturing Energy & Utilities Automotive Oil and Gas Aerospace and Defense Electronics and Consumer Goods Others By Country (USD) United States By Application Canada By Application Mexico By Application

Europe Industry 4.0 Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Application (USD) Industrial Automation Smart factory Industrial IoT By Vertical (USD) Manufacturing Energy & Utilities Automotive Oil and Gas Aerospace and Defense Electronics and Consumer Goods Others By Country (USD) United Kingdom By Application Germany By Application France By Application Italy By Application Spain By Application Russia By Application Benelux By Application Nordics By Application Rest of Europe



Continued...

Important Points Covered in the Report

Research Analyst says that the market size was at USD 114.55 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 377.30 Billion by 2029.

In 2021, the market value stood at USD 114.55 Billion.

Growing at a CAGR of 16.3 %, the market will exhibit healthy growth in the forecast period (2022-2029).

North America dominated the market share in 2021.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com