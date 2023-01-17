3D Printed Prosthetics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “3D Printed Prosthetics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the 3D printed prosthetics market. As per TBRC’s 3D printed prosthetics market forecast, the global 3D printed prosthetics market size is expected to grow to $1.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The growth in the 3D printed prosthetics market is due to the rising number of accidental injuries. North America region is expected to hold the largest 3D printed prosthetics market share. Major players in the 3D printed prosthetics market include 3D Systems Corporation, EnvisionTEC, Stratasys Ltd., Bionicohand, YouBionic, UNYQ.

Trending 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Trend

Companies in the 3D printing prosthetics market are focusing on the development of waterproof prosthetic devices. The aim behind this innovation is to provide the user with an increased range of mobility, especially in athletics.

3D Printed Prosthetics Market Segments

• By Material: Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Acrylics, Polyurethane

• By Type: Sockets, Limbs, Joints, Covers, Other Types

• By End-User: Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Prosthetic Clinics

• By Geography: The global 3D printed prosthetics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D printed prosthetics are artificial devices that replace a missing body part and are manufactured by laying successive layers of material using inputs from a digital 3D model.

