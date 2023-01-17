Roles assigned to new deputy prime ministers

VIETNAM, January 17 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính recently approved role assignments for the new deputy prime ministers Lê Minh Khái, Trần Hồng Hà and Trần Lưu Quang.

According to Decision No 19/QĐ-TTg, Lê Minh Khái is in charge of national councils and committees. He will also oversee economic planning, finance, currency, banks, capital and stock markets, investments, State reserves, macro-economic forecasts and regulating policies, State bonds issuance, salary and social insurance policies, cooperatives, State enterprises innovation, investigating and addressing complaints, and anti-corruption work.

He will also take the lead in issues related to trade and import-export, petrol reserves and supplies, logistics, industrial parks and export processing zones during deputy PM Lê Văn Thành’s absence.

Departments and agencies under his supervision are the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Finance, the State Bank of Việt Nam, the Government Inspectorate, the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises, Việt Nam Social Security, the National Financial Supervisory Commission, Việt Nam Development Bank, the Deposit Insurance of Việt Nam, the Government Office and the Việt Nam Bank for Social Policies.

Trần Hồng Hà is assigned to oversee education and training, science and technology, labour and social issues, information and communications, as well as culture, tourism, sports, health, population, families and children.

He will give directions on matters related to industries, construction, transport, natural resources and environment, climate change response strategies, national and regional master plans, energy security, key national projects, and construction investment projects.

Departments and agencies under his supervision are the Ministry of Education and Training, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology, Việt Nam National Universities in Hà Nội and HCM City.

Hà will also monitor the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in place of deputy PM Lê Văn Thành.

Trần Lưu Quang will manage the formation of institutions and building the rule-of-law socialist state, judicial reforms, diplomacy and foreign affairs, official development assistance (ODA) and preferential loans mobilisation, international integration, negotiations regarding bilateral and multilateral international commitments, handling international issues and complaints, foreign direct investment (FDI), Việt Nam’s investment aboard and relations with regional and global organisations, as well as issues related to borders and the South China Sea (called East Sea by Việt Nam).

He will also be in charge of work related to overseas Vietnamese and foreigners in Việt Nam, as well as human rights issues.

Quang will provide directions on agriculture and rural development, natural disaster prevention and response when deputy PM Lê Văn Thành is absent.

Trần Hồng Hà and Trần Lưu Quang were officially appointed deputy prime ministers for the 2021-26 tenure on January 5, replacing Phạm Bình Minh and Vũ Đức Đam who stepped down from their roles in the same period. — VNS