LAPID: 'INCULCATE PATRIOTISM, PROTECT AND PRESERVE PH INDIGENOUS, TRADITIONAL WRITING SYSTEMS'

Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid filed a bill seeking to protect and preserve Philippine indigenous and traditional writing systems, such as Baybayin, to inculcate patriotism and social consciousness among the citizenry.

Under Senate Bill (S.B.) No. 1680, the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) are mandated to include indigenous and traditional writing systems in relevant subjects of basic and higher education curricula, and to develop an elective or specialized course in higher education for the study of the same.

"Panahon na upang balikan natin ang ating nakaraan sa pamamagitan ng pag-aaral muli ng isa sa mga mahahalagang piraso ng ating kultura--ang ating mga katutubo at tradisyunal na sistema ng pagsulat gaya ng Baybayin," Lapid said.

The measure, which shall be known as the "Philippine Indigenous and Traditional Writing Systems Act", also seeks to create or support activities that promote awareness of these writing systems, particularly during Buwan ng Wika and similar occasions and events.

"Minsan nang nawala, ngunit hindi nakalimutan, ang Baybayin, kasama ang iba pang katutubo at tradisyunal na mga paraan ng pagsulat, ay dapat pangalagaan at isulong bilang bahagi ng muling pagbangon ng bansa. Isang rin ito sa paraan upang maprotektahan ang mga pamana ng ating mga ninuno at ang pagkakakilanlan ng kulturang Pilipino," he added.

It also calls for conduct of seminars, conferences, conventions, symposia and other relevant activities on Philippine writing systems, as well as proper record-keeping of relevant documents and preservation of oral evidence on these writing systems.

Lapid likewise proposes the establishment of free on-demand lessons and exercises to be made available online and entering into agreements with educational materials and games developers to create fun learning games involving indigenous languages.

"Sa huli, itong ating iminungkahing panukalang batas ay naglalayong pangalagaan ang kasaysayan at pagkakakilanlan ng kulturang Pilipino habang pinapaunlad ang pambansang pagmamalaki sa pamamagitan ng paggamit ng mga sistema ng pagsulat ng Pilipinas bilang mga kasangkapan para sa pagpapaunlad ng ating kultura.