Propylene Market Size Expected To Reach $121 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company’s “Propylene Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the propylene market. As per TBRC’s propylene market forecast, the propylene market is expected to grow to $121.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.2%.

The growth in the propylene market is due to growth in the automobile industry during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest propylene market share. Major players in the propylene market include AGC Chemicals, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company.

Trending Propylene Market Trend

Petrochemical companies are adopting on-purpose propylene production technologies to produce propylene as a sole product but not as an alternate or co-product. On-purpose propylene technology refers to a modified version of the traditional fluid catalytic cracking unit which increases propylene yield by 20% more than the actual output. Traditional sources for propylene, which include steam crackers and oil refineries, yield fewer propylene as a derivative or co-product due to a shift in feedstocks from naphtha to ethane. To meet the increased demand for propylene, petrochemical companies are investing in developing on-purpose technologies to accelerate the shortfall in propylene production. Major on-purpose technologies include propane dehydrogenation, methanol-to-olefins/methanol-to-propylene (MTO/MTP), high-severity fluidized catalytic cracking (HS-FCC), coal-to-olefins/coal-to-propylene (CTO/CTP), and gas-to-olefins (GTO).

Propylene Market Segments

•By Derivatives: Polypropylene, Propylene oxide, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Acrylic acid & Acrylates, Alcohols, Other Derivatives

•By Application: Organic Chemical Raw Materials, Synthetic Resins, Fine Chemicals, Other Applications

•By End User Industry: Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Textile, Other End-Use Industries

•By Geography: The global propylene market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Propylene is a basic versatile chemical as ethylene used in the manufacture of common household items. Propylene is a component of the addition polymer poly (propane), and it is also used in the production of epoxy propane and propanol.

Propylene Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Propylene Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights and propylene market outlook on propylene global market size, drivers and propylene global market trends, propylene global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and propylene global market growth across geographies. The propylene global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

