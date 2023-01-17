Voice Over WLAN (VoWLAN) Market is Projected to Hit US$37.29 Billion by 2026 | Says IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing the adoption of wireless technologies for communication in several sectors, thereby driving forward the VoWLAN industry.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Voice Over WLAN (VoWLAN) Market is estimated to reach $37.29 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR 12.4% from 2021 to 2026. The growth of the VoWLAN market is majorly attributed to the increasing penetration of IoT across industries, demand for Unified communication, rising investment for wireless infrastructure including wireless network interface controllers, Generative adversarial network, Circuit Switched FallBack and others; high adoption rate of WLAN compatible devices such as smart-phones, laptops, desktops, and others. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Voice Over WLAN (VoWLAN) Market highlights the following areas –

• Residential sector is analyzed to witness significant amount of growth, high penetration of IoT and growing number of smart-phone users are the key factors behind the growth.

• APAC is anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to the rising adoption IoT and growing investment for the development of wireless infrastructures.

• The market of VoWLAN is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption advanced smart-phones.

Segmental Analysis:

By End-User Industry:

The market is segmented into Residential, Healthcare, BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Government and public sector, Retail, warehouses and e-commerce, General Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Education, Hospitality and others, based on end-user industry.

By Application:

By application, the VoWLAN market is segmented into Unified Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarm and others. Unified Communication application held the major VoWLAN market share, around 32.4%, in 2020 and it is also analyzed to grow at highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

By Geography:

APAC region is estimated to witness the fastest market growth with a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Many Asian countries including China, Japan and India are investing heavily for the development of wireless infrastructure including WLAN.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Voice Over WLAN (VoWLAN) Industry are -

1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

2. Avaya Inc.

3. Zebra Technologies Corporation

4. Ruckus Wireless, Inc.

5. Aruba Networks, Inc.

