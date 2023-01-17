Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market. As per TBRC’s urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market forecast, the global urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $0.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The increased prevalence rate for Pelvic organ prolapse (POP) as well as for urinary incontinence (UI) disorders has been driving the growth of urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse (POP) devices and equipment market. North America is expected to hold the largest urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market share. Major players in the urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Group, Ethicon US, C. R. Bard Inc., Johnson & Johnson.

The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment industry is characterized by the increased use of several new technologies in recent years. There is a wide range of devices being developed to treat both POP and urinary incontinence. For instance, The Lyrette transurethral SUI system led by Verathon Medical UK Ltd is the only FDA-approved treatment used for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) among women.

• By Type: Urinary Incontinence Devices, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices

• By Urinary Incontinence Devices: Artificial Urinary Sphincters, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Urethral Slings, Catheters

• By Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices: Vaginal Mesh, Vaginal Pessary

• By Incontinence Type: Stress Incontinence, Urge Incontinence, Overflow Incontinence, Functional Incontinence

• By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Use

• By Geography: The global urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment are used in the treatment of pelvic organ prolapse and urinary incontinence. Urinary incontinence (UI), also known as involuntary urination, is defined as uncontrolled leakage of urine caused by an overactive bladder. Pelvic organ prolapse (POP) is caused by defects in the supporting structures of the vagina.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

