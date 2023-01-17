Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 17, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the hot-melt-based adhesives market. As per TBRC’s hot-melt-based adhesives market forecast, the global hot-melt-based adhesives market size is expected to grow from $23.54 billion in 2027 at CAGR of 8.4%.

The growth in the hot-melt-based adhesives market is due to the increasing demand for hot-melt polyurethane adhesives. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest hot-melt-based adhesives market share. Major players in the hot-melt-based adhesives market include Jowat Se, Sika AG, Tex Year Industries Inc., DowDuPont, Costchem SRL.

Trending Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Trend

Many hot melt-based adhesive companies are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to garner real-time insights and locate gaps in the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed, and interpreted by plant managers and senior-level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels.

Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Segments

• By Type: Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Styrenic-butadiene Copolymers, Polyolefins, Polyamide, Other Resin Types

• By Application: Packaging Solutions, Nonwoven Hygiene Products, Furniture & Woodwork, Bookbinding, Other Applications

• By End User: Building and Construction, Packaging, Transportation, Electrical and Electronic Appliances, Healthcare, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global hot-melt-based adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The hot-melt-based adhesives are thermoplastic adhesives that are heated to create a melt before applying to the surface and are designed to be melted in an electric hot glue gun. The hot-melt-based adhesives are marketed in a solid state at room temperature, and these are activated through heating beyond their softening point between 50 and 160 degrees.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

