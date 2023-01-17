PC as a Service Market is Projected to Hit US$104 Billion by 2026 | Says IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

IT and Telecommunication industry is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the PC as a Service market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that PC as a Service Market is estimated to reach $104 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR 41.9% from 2021 to 2026. PC as a Service is the device management model with which organization pays for the lease management services and endpoint hardware from a dealer. The services offered are maintenance, logistic services, imaging and other. PC as a Services is expected to grow substantially and are driven by factors such as advancement in technologies in the IT and Telecommunication sectors. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the PC as a Service Market highlights the following areas –

• The PC as a Service market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to the growing adoption of the business model that is change of capital expenditure model to operating expense model. This drives many companies to opt for Pc as a Service.

• IT and Telecommunication industry is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the PC as a Service market. Increased usage of PCs in many other sectors will increase the adoption of PC as a Service.

• PC as a Service market will have the substantial growth in the North America and APAC. North America is the largest provider of the PC as a Service as many companies like Dell, HP are significantly present and adopted in this region.

Segmental Analysis:

By Offering:

The PC as a Service Market is segmented based on the offering into Software, Hardware and Services. The Software segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 49.9% in the forecast period. The Software provided in the PC as a Service market are Operating system, Security software, asset management, and other built in software in the PC.

By Enterprise Type:

PC as a Service Market is segmented based on the Enterprise types into SMEs and Large Enterprises. Among these two SMEs are expected to grow at fastest rate of 51.5% in the forecast period. SMEs are expected to invest in PC as a Service due to its affordability and low capital expenditure.

By Geography:

North America is the largest market in terms of market share for PCaaS at 37.9% share in 2020. This region has many providers for services which is not limited to large and multinational enterprises but also provides services to SMEs.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the PC as a Service Industry are -

1. Dell

2. HP

3. Lenovo

4. Compucom systems

5. Microsoft

