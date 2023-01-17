Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Revenue to Cross US$9.2 Billion by 2027, Predicts IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Artificial intelligence chipsets and machine learning technologies in high-end gaming devices thereby boosting the growth of Mobile Artificial Intelligence.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market is estimated to reach $9.2 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR 19.8% from 2022 to 2027. the growing adoption of internet of things and AI-powered mobile applications, increasing deployment of artificial intelligence technologies in varied industries, rising trend towards AI-chips and so on. AI enables mobile apps to assist in the development of unique applications for a wide range of industries and provide better user interaction with smart apps. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505159

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market highlights the following areas –

• Based on technology node, 10nm nodes segment is analyzed to grow at the highest rate in the Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to rising adoption of 10nm nodes in latest smartphones, high demand for power-efficient processors and so on.

• Mobile Artificial Intelligence for smartphone applications is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR during 2022-2027, attributed to the growing utilization of advanced software or hardware to improve AI functionality within smartphones, rising use of Siri & Google Assistant and so on.

• North America dominated the Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market in 2021, attributed to the growing use of consumer electronics, increasing penetration of smartphones & mobile devices and so on.

Segmental Analysis:

By Technology Node:

Based on technology node, 10nm nodes segment is analyzed to grow at the fastest rate of 20.1% in the Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the growing adoption of 10nm technology nodes in latest smartphones, rising demand for power-efficient processors and so on.

By Application:

Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market for smartphones is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 21.4% during 2022-2027, attributed to growing utilization of advanced software & hardware to improve AI functionalities significant shift of consumers towards smart home products like Google Assistants & Siri and so on.

By Geography:

North America dominated the Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market with a share of 36% in 2021, attributed to growing use of consumer electronics, increasing penetration of smartphones & mobile devices and so on.

Click on the following link to buy the Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505159

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Mobile Artificial Intelligence Industry are -

1. Apple Inc.

2. Google LLC

3. NVIDIA Corporation

4. Intel Corporation

5. Microsoft Corporation

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Mobile-Artificial-Intelligence-Market-Research-505159

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Internet of Things Artificial Intelligence (IoT AI) Market- Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast Analysis:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18533/internet-of-things-artificial-intelligence-market-research-report.html

B. Artificial Intelligence Market In Regtech - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast Analysis:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17918/artificial-intelligence-market-in-regtech.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

