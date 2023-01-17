The highly anticipated Jewel Private Residences launches collection of prestige apartments to market for first time
The $1.5B five-star precinct Jewel contains two towers of brand-new residential apartments called Jewel Private Residences
All apartments at Jewel Private Residences have access to The Langham, Gold Coast resort pool with swim-up bar
Ready to move in! Brand new, premium apartments on absolute beachfront at the Gold Coast are released to market for first time since completion of $1.5B Jewel
By partnering with The Langham, Gold Coast we’ve aligned every aspect of Jewel Private Residences with the highest levels of luxury, comfort and prestige style of this globally renowned hotel brand.”GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A premium collection of private apartment residences on absolute beachfront on the Gold Coast has been released to the market for the first time since the completion of the $1.5 billion Jewel incorporating the five-star hotel The Langham, Gold Coast.
The long-awaited release of Jewel Private Residences Gold Coast follows the opening of the prestigious hotel The Langham, Gold Coast in October 2022, offering homebuyers and investors a unique opportunity to take immediate ownership of a brand-new absolute beachfront apartment with access to five-star hotel facilities, available to move in now.
The first release to the market of the Jewel Private Residences Gold Coast by AW Holding Group is the Sapphire Collection of 40 luxuriously appointed apartments in Tower 1 ranging in price from $800,000 to $6.5million.
Tower 1 is the northern residential tower at Jewel, a completed three-tower iconic landmark, absolute beachfront development encompassing the five-star hotel tower The Langham, Gold Coast.
The first-time release of 40 luxurious and cleverly designed completed apartments in the Sapphire Collection includes a range of one-bedroom apartments, one-bedroom plus multipurpose room (MPR) apartments, two-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom plus MPR apartments and three-bedroom apartments with MPRs.
Jewel was developed by leading Australian investment and development company, AW Holding Group which is presenting the Sapphire Collection at Jewel Private Residences Gold Coast to the market for the first time through luxury apartment marketing agency TOTAL Property Group.
AW Holding Group Director of Sales and Marketing Yutao Li said it was an exciting time to be presenting a collection of the Jewel Private Residences Gold Coast to the market, following the official opening of the international five-star hotel The Langham, Gold Coast at Jewel.
He said AW Holding Group’s apartment sales strategy was to wait until the Coast’s most exclusive hotel The Langham, Gold Coast was open to deliver a full product to the market.
“By partnering with The Langham, Gold Coast we’ve aligned every aspect of Jewel Private Residences with the highest levels of luxury, comfort and prestige style of this globally renowned hotel brand,” Mr Li said.
“We completed an extensive fit-out to the hotel’s precise specifications for The Langham, Gold Coast, investing over $100 million to create a five-star hotel and residential precinct with premium resort amenities that fully encapsulate Jewel’s prime absolute beachfront location.
“The Langham, Gold Coast has been extremely well received and we believe the timing is now right to release a collection of apartments in Jewel Private Residences.”
Luxury apartment marketing agent TOTAL Property Group has been appointed to manage the apartment sales of Jewel Private Residences Gold Coast and is releasing the Sapphire Collection of 40 luxury apartments to the market for the first time.
TOTAL Property Group Managing Director and Jewel Private Residences Marketing Manager Adrian Parsons said the release of the Sapphire Collection was a very unique opportunity for apartment buyers to purchase a brand new, fully completed absolute beachfront apartment in an iconic landmark precinct and be able to move in immediately.
“Not only are these apartments on absolute beachfront in a prime Gold Coast location, but they are also already completed, which is an incredible find in today’s undersupplied market,” Mr Parsons said.
“The Sapphire Collection of 40 apartments in the Jewel Private Residences is a limited opportunity to purchase an absolute beachfront apartment now and settle with the possibility of moving in before Christmas.
“AW Holding Group’s decision to hold back on releasing these apartments to the market until after they completed the $100 million-plus hotel fit-out for the Langham, Gold Coast and the hotel officially opened. This is to be commended, as it enables buyers to gain a full understanding of the level of prestige and remarkable five-star amenities on offer.
“Jewel Private Residences apartments have access to five-star hotel resort amenities at The Langham, Gold Coast, which is an incredible addition to their own exclusive lifestyle amenities in Tower 1 one on the podium Level 3 that includes a temperature controlled swimming pool, sunlounges and lush green spaces.
“We are expecting a lot of interest from Sydney and Melbourne buyers as well as Brisbane and Gold Coast locals, considering the Gold Coast’s growth and undersupply of luxury property.
“This is such an iconic landmark development that is already completed. Everything else is either in planning or under construction. Considering the strength of the Gold Coast market, we don’t expect this limited collection of 40 apartments to remain on the market for very long.”
The fully completed Jewel is an iconic landmark development perfectly positioned at 36 Old Burleigh Road, Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast, consisting of three towers incorporating the recently opened five-star international hotel The Langham, Gold Coast.
The Langham, Gold Coast at Jewel is Queensland’s newest luxury destination and the first prestigious international hotel on absolute beachfront to arrive on the Gold Coast in over 30 years.
For information on apartments at Jewel Private Residences Gold Coast, visit www.jewelprivateresidences.com.au or phone TOTAL Property Group on 1300 552 456.
