CGTN AMERICA: Overview of How Countries are Reacting to More Cross-Border Travel from China

China lifted its mandatory quarantine requirement on Jan.8. for travelers coming from abroad. Many international travelers celebrated the relief of travel restrictions. "I come back from England, well, my family is all here, for Chinese New Year. And it has been for three years, it's been too long. I'm so happy to be back, and breathe Chinese air," said Li Hua, a traveler from the UK.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN AMERICA releases "Overview of How Countries are Reacting to More Cross-Border Travel from China"

China lifted its mandatory quarantine requirement on Jan.8. for travelers coming from abroad. Many international travelers celebrated the relief of travel restrictions.

"I come back from England, well, my family is all here, for Chinese New Year. And it has been for three years, it's been too long. I'm so happy to be back, and breathe Chinese air," said Li Hua, a traveler from the UK.

Anita, a traveler from Poland said she was happy to visit family and return to China where she works.

"I have been working in China for four years, and after three years I had a chance to go to Europe and return to Beijing without any quarantine, any restrictions, so that's all, I just visited my family and spent Christmas time in my country," she said.

Different countries have mixed reactions to more cross-border travel from China.

Many countries have welcomed tourists from China, such as New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Others like the UK, Australia, Canada, France, and the U.S. are requiring a negative COVID test for travelers from China.

Japan and South Korea took more stringent actions. South Korea announced in early January a pause on issuing tourist visas for those coming from China. Some recent social media posts show Chinese citizens saying they faced unfair treatment at an airport after entering South Korea. Japan is limiting flights from China to some Japanese cities and also requiring a negative COVID test for travelers from China.

China found the move to be discriminatory against China, disregarding scientific facts and the reality of the epidemic in their own countries. China has in return suspended short-term visa issuances to South Korean travelers as a 'reciprocal measure'.

Please click here to watch the video of "See how countries are reacting to more cross-border travel from China"
https://newsus.cgtn.com/news/2023-01-12/See-how-countries-are-reacting-to-more-cross-border-travel-from-China-1gwtEjmwb9C/index.html
https://newsus.cgtn.com/news/2023-01-12/Chinese-tourists-call-out-South-Korea-s-new-COVID-restrictions-1gwMCcLqJ4Q/index.html

