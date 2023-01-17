Government of Canada announces projects in the Kitchener-Waterloo area to support seniors

KITCHENER, ON, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has helped millions of Canadians, including seniors, by providing them with supports and benefits related to COVID-19. As Canada emerges from the pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to support community organizations that make a difference and create opportunities for seniors to stay active and involved in their communities.

Today, Canada's Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, and Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener–Canestoga, announced an investment of $474,342 to fund 22 community-based projects to support seniors in the Kitchener-Waterloo area in Ontario. This funding was awarded through the 2021–22 New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) call for proposals for community-based projects. The Minister made the announcement while visiting the Mill Courtland Community Centre.

Minister Khera also highlighted funding under the NHSP pan-Canadian projects stream for the Schlegel-UW Research Institute for Aging Foundation. Its "Supporting Inclusion through Intergenerational Partnerships" (SIIP) project aims to improving social inclusion among community-dwelling seniors with mild to moderate dementia in the Region of Waterloo. SIIP enables older adults living with dementia, their care partners, and youth to interact in meaningful ways including sharing time, skills and experiences with one another.

Amid global uncertainty, the Government of Canada introduced targeted measures in the Fall Economic Statement to help Canadians who need it the most, including seniors. Recent measures include doubling the GST credit for six months, putting on average an additional $225 back in the pockets of Canadian seniors, and delivering a $500 one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit to support low-income renters. Last summer, the Government of Canada also increased the Old Age Security Pension by 10% for seniors 75 and older who are among the most vulnerable, representing $800 for full pensioners. These measures have a positive impact on a lot of seniors and aim to build an economy that works for everyone.

During her trip to Kitchener-Waterloo, Minister Khera also visited the Ontario Muslim Academy, Community Support Connections and the Wilmot Family Resource Centre.

Under the 2021–22 NHSP community-based call for proposals, over $61 million was invested in more than 3,000 community-based projects across Canada. In Ontario, 1,036 projects were funded for a total of over $21.94 million.

Program funding creates opportunities for seniors to be more connected, supported and active members of their communities. This year's national priorities aim to do just that by focusing on projects that:

support healthy aging;

prevent elder abuse;

celebrate diversity and promote inclusion; and

help seniors age in place.

Through a simplified application process, organizations submitted project proposals to help seniors move beyond the pandemic and continue to play important roles in their communities.

Quotes

"The funded community projects in Kitchener-Waterloo are making a real impact on the lives of seniors. Through the New Horizons for Seniors Program, our government supports initiatives that provide seniors with engaging activities to stay active, and increase their social participation and inclusion so they can maintain a strong presence in their communities. This is in addition to the steps we have taken to make life more affordable for seniors so they can pay for their daily expenses and have the quality of life they deserve."– Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors

"After a lifetime of hard work, seniors deserve to live healthy, safe, and independent lives. I am thrilled to see the New Horizons for seniors program supporting vital projects throughout our region. This project not only benefits the seniors directly involved, but also strengthens our community and brings people together. Our government remain committed to improving the lives of seniors and ensuring they have the support they need." – Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga

"The Supporting Inclusion through Intergenerational Partnerships (SIIP) program, funded through the New Horizons for Seniors Program, has brought together young people and older adults living with dementia and is helping make communities stronger. We look forward to continuing to bring generations together through innovative and evidence-based programming that addresses and reduces social isolation among older adults living with dementia and their care partners across Canada."

– Tina Mah, Executive Director, Schlegel-UW Research Institute for Aging

"AFRO—African Family Revival Organization—has been developing strong ties with the African community in Kitchener -Waterloo over the last 8 years. In recent years, AFRO has worked closely with some of the community's most at-risk groups; youth and the elderly. Focusing on those two key themes, AFRO has created the Support Through The Generations program which aims to link both groups so that not only AFRO can support them, but they can learn from and support each other as well."

– Mona Loffelmann, Founder and Executive Director of AFRO

Quick Facts

Seniors are the fastest-growing age group in Canada. By 2030, the number of seniors is expected to reach 9.4 million, representing close to one quarter of Canada's population.

The New Horizons for Seniors Program is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to support projects that help seniors stay active and engaged in the community. Community-based projects are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding.

The Pan-Canadian stream funds organizations coming together across communities to address the social inclusion of seniors more broadly. Through multi-year projects, they develop tools and resources, and identify and share best practices with other communities.

Since its inception, NHSP has funded more than 33,500 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada, with the Government of Canada having invested a total of more than $720 million.

Program funding supports projects that engage seniors in their communities and address one or more of the program's five objectives: social participation, volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse and providing capital assistance.

Every year, organizations are invited to apply for NHSP community-based funding through a call for proposals. The projects announced today were approved as part of a call for proposals that was launched on November 23, 2021, and closed on December 21, 2021.

Budget 2022 proposed an additional $20 million over two years, beginning in 2022–23, to support more projects that improve the quality of life of seniors and help them continue to participate fully in their communities.

Kitchener-Waterloo

Enabling Black, Visible Minority and Immigrant Seniors to Combat Social Isolation – $20,370 – Community Capacity Building Network

Seniors involved with the organization will engage in workshops that will provide emotional and wellness support and that will create pandemic vaccine awareness for seniors in the community.

Educational Skills for Healthy Thinking and Healthy Living – $25,000 – Brahmrishi Mission of Canada Inc.

Seniors involved with the organization will help other seniors to develop their leadership and technical skills, gain a better knowledge of elder abuse, and promote their physical and mental health.

Circle of Music Intergenerational Choir – $23,844 – Wilfrid Laurier University

Seniors involved with the organization will host an intergenerational music program to promote the social inclusion of seniors.

The Java Project: Addressing Social Isolation and Loneliness During COVID-19 and Beyond – $4,068 – Chartwell Westmount Long Term Care

Seniors involved with the organization will participate in an interactive program focusing on memory care to promote the social participation and inclusion of seniors.

Post-Traumatic Growth and Care for Seniors under Pandemic – $21,550 – Waterloo Region Chinese Canadian Association

Seniors involved with the organization will lead weekly meetings to overcome the obstacles and traumas caused by post-traumatic stress disorder during the pandemic.

Fitness for Your Aging Brain – $17,196 – The Great Brain Workout

Seniors involved with the organization will create in-person and virtual educational material and sessions to educate about the brain and mental health to promote healthy aging among seniors.

Cherry Outlook Reading Book Club Project – $25,000 – R'Rise Community Centre

Seniors involved with the organization will organize and deliver reading workshops to support the social participation and inclusion of seniors.

Community Hub – $23,778 – Parkminster United Church

Parkminster United Church will install a projection system with wifi, sound, and hearing assistance, allowing seniors to participate in group activities and programs in-person and virtually.

Wazee: Black Seniors Wellness Program – $10,934 – Kind Minds Family Wellness

Seniors involved with the organization will participate in virtual educational programs and conversational activities to connect with others and help reduce the social isolation of seniors.

Senior Leadership Development Program – $23,346 – The City of Waterloo

Seniors involved with the organization will participate in the Senior Leadership Development Program's recreation and leisure activities to promote healthy aging and social engagement.

Rethinking Aging Free Workshop Series – $17,075 – To Thrive Together Sustainable Living

Seniors involved with the organization will participate in a six-week Rethinking Aging virtual workshop that will promote the social inclusion of seniors.

Expansion of Kitchener Tech Connects program – $25,000 – The City of Kitchener

Kitchener Tech Connects will purchase iPads, which seniors involved with the organization will use to promote digital literacy and create age-friendly technology training videos to support the social participation and inclusion of seniors.

Volunteering at the Gallery – $25,000 – Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery

Seniors involved with the organization will help create art classes and programs for seniors, such as ceramics and glass art classes, to promote the social participation of seniors.

Informed Seniors Project – $25,000 – iHelp International

Seniors involved with the organization will host digital skills workshops and monthly talks where seniors share their experiences with the younger generation and other seniors.

Choice, Connection and Community for Seniors Aging with Disabilities – $25,000 – Bridges to Belonging

Seniors involved with the organization will participate in workshops to develop a social network to combat social isolation and increase participation.

Implementation of Sirona.tv for Senior Living – $24,870 – Trinity Village

The organization will purchase a device for each resident, allowing them to digitally connect to each other and to their families with ease from their long-term care room.

Virtual Games Hour – $25,000 – Alzheimer Society Waterloo Wellington

Seniors involved with the organization will participate in virtual programs and recreational workshops in order to promote the social participation and inclusion of seniors.

Supporting Lonely and Isolated Older Adults through Intergenerational Connections and Learning – $25,000 – Community Justice Initiatives

Seniors involved with the organization will participate in virtual and in-person sessions sharing interests and games to promote volunteerism among seniors and other generations.

Brain Connect – $25,000 – Brain Injury Association of Waterloo-Wellington

Seniors involved with the organization will host information sessions on financial literacy to promote the awareness of elder abuse among seniors.

You're Not Alone – $21,200 – Canadian Arab Women's Association

Seniors involved with the organization will participate in virtual and in-person sessions about storytelling, cooking and the arts to promote the social participation and inclusion of seniors.

Active Senior Nordic Ski & Walking Program – $16,111 – Waterloo Region Nordic Sports Club

The organization will purchase ski equipment for seniors so that it can continue to offer programs that are accessible to seniors, such as Nordic skiing and walking programs and a try-it program.

She Is Your Neighbour – Senior Abuse Awareness Campaign – $25,000 – Women's Crisis Services of Waterloo Region

Seniors involved with the organization will host information sessions on financial literacy to promote the awareness of elder abuse among seniors.

