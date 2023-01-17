Submit Release
Ascletis Announces Entering into a Supply Agreement of Ritonavir Tablets with Simcere

HANGZHOU and SHAOXING, China, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Ascletis Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. has entered into a supply agreement of ritonavir tablets with Hainan Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HKEX: 2096, "Simcere").

Ritonavir tablet is a pharmacokinetic booster of multiple oral antiviral protease inhibitors. Ascletis currently owns the only authorized ritonavir oral tablet in China, which has passed bioequivalence study.

About Ascletis

Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK), covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis focuses on three therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs from a global perspective: viral diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and oncology. Through excellent execution, Ascletis rapidly advances its drug pipeline with an aim of leading in global competition. To date, Ascletis has three marketed products, i.e. ritonavir tablets, GANOVO® and ASCLEVIR®, and 22 drug candidates in its R&D pipeline. The most advanced drug candidates include ASC22 (CHB functional cure), ASC10 and ASC11(oral small molecules for COVID-19 treatment), ASC40 (recurrent glioblastoma), ASC42 (PBC, primary biliary cholangitis), and ASC40 (acne).

