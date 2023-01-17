Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, January 17, 2023
January 16, 2023 7:23 PM | 2 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Windsor, Ontario
Private meetings
11:15 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with university students.
Note for media:
2:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister will tour an automotive assembly plant and meet with workers.
Notes for media:
3:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a media scrum.
Notes for media:
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/16/c1216.html
