Braveheart Resources Inc. Announces Name Change to Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - Braveheart Resources Inc. BHT RIINF 2ZR ("Braveheart" or the "Company") hereby announces a change in name to Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. The Company has received approval from shareholders, its board and the TSX Venture Exchange to enact the change. As part of the name change, effective at the start of trading on or about January 19, 2023, Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "CCMI."

Ian Berzins, President and CEO, commented, "We initiated the name change to better reflect the Company's current focus on developing its past-producing mining assets in Canada in the battery and critical minerals space. The Bull River Mine project is our most advanced asset and we continue to work with regulatory authorities to restart the mine. The Thierry Mine project is one of the largest known copper deposits in Ontario and is in close proximity to existing infrastructure such as roads, grid power and mining communities. In addition to copper, the Thierry Mine project has other critical minerals including nickel, palladium and platinum."

No further action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. There is no change in the share capital of the Company. The Company's new CUSIP number is 13561D105 and its new ISIN number is CA13561D1050. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name and symbol change and will not need to be exchanged.

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a mining company primarily focused on two near-term copper production assets in Canada. Braveheart's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (>135MM lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. Braveheart's latest acquisition is the 100% owned Thierry Mine project (>1,300MM lbs of copper) near Pickle Lake, Ontario which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold.

Contact Information

Braveheart Resources Inc.

Ian Berzins

President & Chief Executive Officer

M: +1-403-512-8202

E: iberzins@braveheartresources.com

Website: www.braveheartresources.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151487