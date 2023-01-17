Submit Release
Strathmore Grants Options

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation SUU SUUFF ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") announces that it has granted 1,190,000 options pursuant to its option plan to certain Officers, Directors and consultants to the Company. The options are granted at an exercise price of $0.50 per share. The options are subject to a 2-year vesting period, with 1/3 of the options vesting on the grant day and the remaining options subject to vesting terms. The options expire 5 years from the date of the grant, subject to the optionees continuing to act as Directors, Officers or consultants of the Company.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.
Strathmore has 3 uranium projects in Wyoming, including Beaver Rim, Agate, and Night Owl. The Night Owl property is a former producing mine that was in production in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in Wyoming-type roll front deposits suitable for In-situ recovery (ISR) based on historical drilling data. Night Owl is expected to be a shallow conventional mine with processing to be accomplished via an off-site heap leach. Strathmore received an exploration permit for the Beaver Rim project in October and is now applying for both exploration and drilling permits for Night Owl and Agate.

Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.
Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Telephone: 1 888 882 8177
Email: info@strathmoreplus.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

