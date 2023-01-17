India test preparation market size to grow by USD 9.07 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The India test preparation market size is estimated to increase by USD 9.07 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.02% during the forecast period, according to Technavio - Request a sample report

Test preparation market in India – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Bansal Classes Kota - The company offers test preparation courses under the brand name Baits.

CL Educate Ltd - The company offers online test preparation courses for UPSC, SSC, LAW, BBA, CUCET, and SAT.

FIITJEE Ltd. - The company offers online test preparation courses for JEE IIT, NTSE, and Olympiads.

Handa Education Services Pvt Ltd - The company offers test preparations for CAT MBA examinations.

Vendor landscape –

The test preparation market in India is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer test preparation in India in the market are Bansal Classes Kota, CL Educate Ltd, FIITJEE Ltd., Handa Education Services Pvt Ltd, IMS Learning Resources Pvt Ltd, Kaplan Inc., Pearson Plc, Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd. and others.

The presence of a large number of vendors in the market increases the competition among local vendors. Vendors are investing in and updating their service portfolios to cater to more customers owing to the increasing demand for online test preparation in India. They are using marketing strategies such as free tests and advertisements through social media platforms, such as YouTube and others, to gain competitive advantages. The growing investment in the education sector and the increasing prevalence of test preparation will further intensify the competition among vendors during the forecast period.

Test preparation market in India - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Test preparation market in India - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (university exams, certification exams, high school exams, elementary exams, and other exams) and end-user (post-secondary and K-12).

The university exams segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Some of the most sought-after university exams include various standardized exams for specific industries, such as engineering, management, science, computer applications, pharmacy, and law. The segment also consists of various university-specific entrance exams.

Test preparation market in India – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The rising number of enrollments in test preparation courses is driving the growth of the market. Student enrollments are increasing due to rising competition and a significant decline in the pass percentage of competitive exams. Hence, students opt for test preparation courses to increase their chances of passing such exams. The increase in customer spending, along with the rise in the cost of living, is also driving enrollments. In addition, technological advances and the widespread use of mobile phones are fueling the growth of the market.

Key trends - The increasing use of analytics is a key trend in the market. With the increase in the number of student enrollments in test preparation courses, a vast amount of data is being generated. Vendors are opting for learning analytics and web analytics to improve the overall design of the coaching provided to students and thus enhance the learning process. Web analytics help providers track the progress of students and identify the strong and weak areas. These factors will support the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The increasing competition from private tutors will challenge the test preparation market in India during the forecast period. Tutoring is a fast-growing business, and many students opt for private tutors. Private tutoring is considered a more effective method of learning, as it enables students to learn at their own pace. It is widely preferred by students appearing for elementary, university, and high school exams. These factors will hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this India test preparation market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the test preparation market in India between 2022 and 2026

between 2022 and 2026 Precise estimation of the size of the test preparation market in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of India test preparation market vendors

The size of the test preparation market in the US is expected to increase by USD 11.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (university exams, certifications exams, high school exams, elementary exams, and other exams), end-user (higher education and K-12), and learning model (blended and online).

The higher education testing and assessment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 6,481.55 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (academic and non-academic), end-user (educational institutions, universities, training organizations, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

India Test Preparation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 14.41 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Bansal Classes Kota, CL Educate Ltd, FIITJEE Ltd., Handa Education Services Pvt Ltd, IMS Learning Resources Pvt Ltd, Kaplan Inc., Pearson Plc, Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

