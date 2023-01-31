Interview with Acorn Protocol's Founder Brian Cheong on Solving the Inefficiencies of the Traditional Labor Market
Acorn Protocol, a blockchain-based global labor market platform, offers fair compensation, reduces trust maintenance costs, simplifies remote work management.SINGAPORE, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's rapidly changing job market, employers are struggling to find suitable candidates while workers are struggling to find opportunities that match their skills. Recently, Acorn Protocol announced the launch of its decentralized platform for connecting employers and workers on a global scale.
In this interview, the founder of the Acorn Protocol, Brian Cheong, discusses how their decentralized global labor market platform aims to solve the inefficiencies and high costs of the traditional labor market.
Interviewer: The Acorn Protocol is a decentralized global labor market platform built on blockchain technology, which aims to solve the inefficiencies and high costs of the traditional labor market. Can you tell us more about what inspired you to create the Acorn Protocol?
Brian Cheong: Yes, the traditional labor market can be quite inefficient and challenging for employers to navigate. Many employers around the world are struggling with recruitment, and the top reason cited for this difficulty is the lack of professional skills among job candidates and high salary expectations. The traditional labor market also suffers from information asymmetry, inefficient legal contracts, and the complexity of managing a global workforce, particularly with the trend towards remote and outsourced work, which can also pose challenges for employers.
Interviewer: Can you explain how the Acorn Protocol addresses these challenges?
Brian Cheong: The Acorn Protocol is a cloud-based, open labor market for employers and workers that aims to facilitate large-scale collaboration and ensure fair compensation, while also reducing the costs associated with trust maintenance. It allows employers to provide tools to workers, offer billing systems to clients, and respond to changes in demand. The platform's credibility system, which is based on past project results and employer feedback, allows workers to maintain their accounts and potentially earn higher compensation and more opportunities over time. It also addresses the challenges of managing remote and outsourced work by providing a decentralized platform for employers to connect with workers and collaborate on labor-intensive tasks without the need for traditional hiring.
Interviewer: That's very interesting. How can businesses benefit from using the Acorn Protocol?
Brian Cheong: As more companies shift towards cloud-based business models and global services, they are increasingly relying on remote and outsourced work, which can complicate operational procedures and increase management costs. The Acorn Protocol can greatly benefit businesses by helping them find qualified candidates, reducing costs associated with trust maintenance, and making it easier to manage remote and outsourced work. It also helps to create a more fair and efficient global labor market that benefits both employers and workers.
Interviewer: Thank you for sharing that with us. Where can our listeners go to learn more about the Acorn Protocol and how it can benefit their business?
Brian Cheong: Our website and the Acorn Box on App Store and Google Play is the place to go. You can also reach out to our team for more information, thanks.
If you're an employer or a worker looking to navigate the ever-evolving job market, be sure to check out the Acorn Protocol and its offering at the website or at the Acorn Box on App Store and Google Play.
The full white paper can be accessed now.
Anna QI
Acorn Protocol Team
hanting@ttc.eco
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other