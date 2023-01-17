The Living Urn Expands its Keepsake Offering and Launches a Premium Fingerprint Jewelry Line
The fingerprint jewelry line will serve as a high quality option for families nationwide.
We’re excited to introduce our initial My Living Touch™ fingerprint jewelry line, a new high quality option for families and something that we’ve been working on for almost a year.”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Living Urn®, a division Biolife, LLC, is excited to announce that it continues to expand its industry leading keepsake line and now offers fingerprint jewelry produced at its facility in Colorado. The initial line includes four pendants – an oval, heart, teardrop, and cross, and will be expanded to include additional pieces within the next few months.
— Mark Brewer
Mark Brewer, company President, commented, “We’re excited to introduce our initial My Living Touch™ fingerprint jewelry line, a new high quality option for families and something that we’ve been working on for almost a year. Families love the idea of a Living Urn® tree planting, a scattering event, or burying a loved one’s ashes, and many want something small in addition to these memorials that they can keep close to them. Our fingerprint jewelry pendants provide just that.”
Brewer continues, “We continue to build out our keepsake line to give families more options. In addition to the My Living Touch™ fingerprint jewelry line, we will be introducing some really unique high quality cremation jewelry options later this month that we expect will also be popular among families and funeral homes nationwide.”
My Living Touch™ fingerprint jewelry pendants are now available online and at a funeral home.
About The Living Urn
Based in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns serving families looking for eco-friendly afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, The Living Urn® Indoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn. The company is developing additional cremation urns, cremation jewelry and custom keepsakes that it will be introducing in the next few months.
