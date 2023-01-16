MEDIA RELEASE

GOVERNMENT PROJECT SUPPORTS COUNSELLING FOR VICTIMS AND OFFENDERS OF VIOLENCE

The funding assistance provided by the government over the last nine months to the Samoa Victim Support Group was to implement six selected activities to eliminate violence against women and girls.

Counseling support for victims and offenders of violence was the first of the six activites implemented by SVSG from April to December 2022 with funding assistance from the government.

This activity included upgrade work to the counselling space available at the SVSG main office in Apia, for one-on-one counselling sessions for victims of violence. The counselling room was repainted; an air condition was installed and comfortable furnishings ensured that the space is not only safe, but friendly for the victims.

SVSG had responded and assisted a total of 270 children, men and women survivors of violence from April to December 2022 (88 in Savaii / 182 in Upolu, comprised of: 42 abused children / 34 vulnerable children, 145 women and 49 men

Renovation work was also carried out for the community room used for rehabilitative counselling programs for men and women offenders of violence referred from the Family Court.

From April to to December 2022, a total of 248 offenders of violence have been referred from the Family

Court to attend SVSG’s Rehabilitative Counselling Programs (101 in Savaii / 114 in Upolu) comprised of 62

women and 186 men.

In addition to improvement to the counseling space, this activity also supported SVSG with producing ten legal information brochures which provided the community with useful information should they need relevant assistance relevant to gender based violence.

The 10 topics series included, Domestic Violence, Assault, Sexual Crimes, Protection Order, Going to Court, Supporting Victims, Sexual Harassment, Young Offenders, Divorce & Families and SVSG Services

The brochures are now available at 12 locations in Upolu namely, the Ministry of Police, the Ministry of Justice, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Health (Outpatient and Pharmacy), the Central Bank of Samoa, Vodafone Matafele, ANZ Bank, Samoa Stationery & Books, Nelson Memorial Library and the St. Mary’s School Savalalo; and 3 locations in Savaii (Tuasivi Police, Ministry of Justice and Tuasivi College)

According to the SVSG President Siliniu Lina Chang, the brochures help to improve the level of understanding by the community on the support services available, what to do or where to go to during or in protection from a violent situation.

With the government assisted project coming to an end, SVSG will take up the responsibility of reprinting the brochures to ensure the accessibility of our people to the relevant information.