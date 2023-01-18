Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches CGSL™ Program for Compliance Leaders
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications launches Certified Global Sanctions Leader (CGSL™) program to train sanctions leaders in complianceSINGAPORE, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com) is pleased to announce the launch of a new program and designation for compliance leaders - Certified Global Sanctions Leader (CGSL™). This certified program, available through on-demand and live training, will train compliance leaders to stay compliant with global sanctions regulations and improve their sanctions screening and compliance processes while reducing any disruptions to their operations.
By the end of this program, participants will attain the Certified Global Sanctions Leader (CGSL™) designation, which can be leveraged to boost their professional credentials and demonstrate their skills as an effective sanctions leader.
Program Overview
Sanctions compliance is becoming increasingly important for companies operating globally. A recent study by Deloitte shows that companies who have adopted sanctions screening and compliance processes can reduce their risk of penalties and reputational damage. Global companies today including JPMorgan, HSBC, and Standard Chartered have all adopted sanctions screening and compliance processes into their organization to stay compliant with global regulations.
This Certified Global Sanctions Leader (CGSL™) program will take participants through the sanctions compliance journey and provide key insights on improving sanctions screening by harnessing best practices used by global companies today. Participants will learn how to deploy an effective sanction-based and payment screening strategy to capture risks and avoid regulatory actions. This program will also walk participants through the latest evasion techniques used by criminals and how to establish a strong diligence framework to safeguard against such sanction evasions. By the end of the program, participants will discover how to assess their overall direct and indirect sanctions exposure and address any compliance gaps their organization faces today.
Global Recognition
On successful completion of the program, participants will attain their Certified Global Sanctions Leader (CGSL™) designation that can be added to their professional credentials. This globally recognized certification endorses their skills as a fully qualified sanctions professional with expertise in sanctions screening, compliance, and data analysis.
This trademarked certification is governed and maintained by Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, and it is fully accredited and certified by CPD worldwide as conforming to Continuing Professional Principles.
Key Skills Participants Will Gain
Empowering and insightful, participants will acquire the following key skills including:
• Global Sanctions & Governance Frameworks
• Economic Sanctions
• Internal Investigations
• Sanctions Reporting & Analysis
• Counter-Terrorism Financing
• Trade Based Sanctions
• Anti-Bribery
• Compliance Framework
• Financial Action Task Force (FATF)
• KYC & Anti-Money Laundering Compliance
• Sanctions Screening and Customer Due Diligence (CDD)
• Financial Crime Prevention
• Sanctions Risk Assessment
Registration Details
This program is available through live training or through on-demand.
To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/certified-global-sanctions-compliance-leader-cgsl
To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/certified-global-sanctions-compliance-leader-cgsl-2
Yenny Ang
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
