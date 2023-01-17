"MORE...MORE...MORE..." wins Two Awards at the Vegas Movie Awards™
The Short Film MORE...MORE...MORE... is the winner of the prestigious Las Vegas-based Film Festival Vegas Movie Awards™
"I am a firm believer in "NO REGRETS". This industry is tough, don't wait for them, just go out and make your own content.”ALTA LOMA, CA, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Short Film MORE...MORE...MORE... is the winner of the prestigious Las Vegas-based Film Festival Vegas Movie Awards™ for Best Original Story Award of Prestige and Best Ensemble Award of Prestige.
— Brad Banacka
MORE...MORE...MORE... tells the story oof Joe and his not so simple journey of becoming a screenwriter, focusing on the struggles Joe has in his person and professional life and his constant denial by Hollywood and their “concepts of entertainment.” Joe must put aside the preconceptions of the industry to finally find success within it. Joe’s journey into his dream job coincides with the nightmares of his everyday life. Yet Joe’s greatest success seems to come when both worlds collide.
MORE...MORE...MORE stars Brad Banacka and has been produced, directed and edited by Brad Banacka. The Original story was the brain child of Brad Banacka and writer Joel LaFlamme.
The Film has been an “Official Selection” in over 17 Festivals from all over the world with a Total of 14 award wins including: 4 BEST ACTOR; 5 BEST COMEDY; 2 BEST DIRECTOR; BEST ENSEMBLE; BEST ORIGINAL STORY; and an AWARD OF COMMENDATION.
The cast that deserves the award for BEST ENSEMBLE are Charity Rahmer, Randy Oppenheimer, Traci Burr, Jessica Beligni, Kat Eaton, Tom Dalene, Natalia Dvorectckaia, Jenna Di’Carlo, Kyle Knight and of course Brad Banacka as Joe.
MORE...MORE...MORE managed to win such an important award in a sought-after high-class film competition, the Vegas Movie Awards™, one of the most influential and best reviewed film festivals worldwide, committed all-year round to provide filmmakers with unmeasured value, education, and opportunities for more conscious and fulfilling growth in their careers and lives.
This major achievement at the Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the Film Festival Alliance, allows the entire team behind MORE...MORE...MORE to now join a VMA Alumni elite composed of visionary talent from more than 80 countries and Academy Awards®, Emmys®, Golden Globes®, and BAFTA®-winning filmmakers such as Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, Marisa Tomei, William Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Ron Perlman, Vinnie Jones, Malcolm McDowell, Gary Dourdan, Danny Trejo, Franco Nero, Tom Sizemore, Eric Roberts, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Gerard Depardieu, to name a few.
VMA’s mission is to shine the spotlight on the world’s finest films and filmmakers, right from the city of a thousand lights. Submissions for the Vegas Movie Awards™ are now open and received from all over the world at www.vegasmovieawards.com
“This proves that you need a solid cast of characters to bring the world to life, I believe we achieved that with this fantastic cast. I allowed the actors to be themselves and to just have fun. You could not ask for a better cast and crew. Thanks to all involved. We couldn’t have done it without you” On winning “BEST ENSEMBLE AWARD” – Brad Banacka, Creator, Director, Editor, Executive Producer and Lead Actor.
“I couldn't be more honored in receiving this recognition alongside Director/Producer Brad Banacka. The project came together under Brad's tremendous vision, he championed this little idea all the way to the Red Carpet. I couldn't have dreamed of a better response to the work we put in. To the amazing cast of actors who brought the words to life and the dedicated crew who gave tirelessly to the effort I will be eternally grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” On winning the “BEST ORIGINAL STORY AWARD” – Joel Laflamme, Creator and Writer.
"I am so honored that Brad Banacka asked me to be a part of MORE...MORE...MORE. What a script and Original story by Brad And Joel LaFlamme. I jumped on board right away and maybe just maybe pushed Brad a little too fast to start shooting. Which really goes to show how talented Brad is as a director, actor and executive producer. Casting this amazing project within the time constraints we had, was close to a miracle. And our amazingly talented cast and crew were all team players and knock it out of the park. Everyone worked extremely hard and gave the performances of a lifetime. I'm honored to be apart of MORE...MORE...MORE... Feeling Blessed!" - On winning “BEST ENSEMBLE AWARD and BEST ORIGINAL STORY – Charity Rahmer, Executive Producer and Lead Actress.
“Taking a project that originally was a two minute skit that was written by Joel LaFlamme on a Wednesday in less than 90 seconds and then producing that short skit the following Sunday. Then being told we have something there. Forward two weeks to the 32 pages of the script, filming, editing and sending to festivals within a month. Man what a ride and to receive this award. I knew we had something special.” On winning “BEST ORIGINAL STORY” – Brad Banacka, Creator, Director, Editor, Executive Producer and Lead Actor.
Brad Banacka
Brad B Entertainment
+1 909-231-2551
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
Other
MORE MORE MORE Official Trailer