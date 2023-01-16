Targeting Hong Kong market — Hong Kong – Macao Travel Trade Networking Seminar culminates in success

MACAU, January 16 - Targeting Hong Kong as a visitor source market, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) invited about 40 Hong Kong tourism industry leaders to Macao for a two-day familiarization trip. The Office also organized a Hong Kong-Macao travel trade networking seminar and luncheon today (16 January).

Culmination in success – industry exchange resumes to revive tourism between both cities

MGTO invited about 40 Hong Kong tourism industry leaders to Macao, who arrived yesterday (15 January) for a two-day familiarization trip and first-hand experience of the “tourism +” elements, including tourist attractions at Macao’s World Heritage and tourism facilities of various mega integrated resorts.

The two-day familiarization visit culminated in success, familiarizing Hong Kong industry delegates with Macao’s strengths in the latest development of tourism, MICE, trade and commerce. Exchange and networking resumed in person between the travel trade of both cities, to boost mutual visitations and invigorate the tourism industry and economy.

Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong highlights the dedication to promoting integrated leisure tourism development

Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, attended the luncheon to welcome the delegates. In his remarks, he expressed that over the last three years, Macao’s tourism industry has undergone great transformation. The Macao SAR Government and tourism industry have braved the storms, marched on and risen above the challenges brought by the pandemic.

He indicated that the SAR Government will continue to join hands with the travel trade in the future to reorganize tourism resources in hand, steer the integrated leisure tourism industry forward and unveil a brand-new chapter for Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure. Joint efforts will be made to open up a new landscape for the integrated leisure tourism development.

During the luncheon, MGTO arranged Fado — music teeming with Portuguese aroma, and Portuguese guitar performances for guests to enjoy.

Strong lineup – over 160 government officials, industry leaders and journalists attended

Over 160 tourism industry leaders and journalists from Hong Kong and Macao attended the Hong Kong-Macao travel trade networking seminar. MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong SAR (Functional Constituency – Tourism), Perry Yiu, Director of Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Zhang Dong, Chairman of the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong, Gianna Hsu, MGTO Deputy Director Cheng Wai Tong, Executive Director of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Sam Lei, Head of the Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation Department of Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Chan Weng Tat, attended the seminar together with others.

In addition, several members of the Tourism Development Committee (CDT) of the Macao SAR Government, leaders from Macao’s tourism associations including Macau Travel Agency Association, Association of Macao Tourist Agents, Travel Industry Council of Macau, Macau Hotel Association and Macau Hoteliers & Innkeepers Association, as well as representatives of the six integrated tourism resorts were invited to join the seminar together with others.

The delegates coming from Hong Kong to Macao for familiarization visit and exchange are tourism industry leaders, including from Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Association of Travel Agents (HATA), The Federation of Hong Kong Chinese Travel Agents Ltd (FHCTA), International Chinese Tourist Association Ltd. (ICTA), Society of IATA Passenger Agents (SIPA), Hong Kong Taiwan Tourist Operators Association (TTOA), Hong Kong Association of China Travel Organisers (HACTO), Hong Kong Outbound Tour Operators' Association Ltd. (OTOA), Hong Kong Japanese Tour Operators Association (HJTOA), Hong Kong Inbound Tour Operators Association, Hong Kong Tourism Association, and Hong Kong Inbound Travel Association Ltd., as well as several major travel agencies and Hong Kong-Macao transportation service operators, among others.

Great significance: foster post-pandemic cooperation to boost mutual visits in tourism

In her speech, MGTO Director Senna Fernandes stated that with easing of Macao’s pandemic border measures, the sea and land transportation services between Hong Kong and Macao are steadily resuming operation. Visitor arrivals from Hong Kong have been considerably rising in recent days. MGTO has vigorously geared up for promotional initiatives tailored for Hong Kong as a visitor source market, including the latest special offer on transportation, and arrangement for KOLs to visit and spotlight Macao on social media.

She indicated that the travel trade networking seminar briefed Hong Kong’s travel trade on Macao’s latest tourism resources. Macao and Hong Kong travel agencies were encouraged to forge partnerships, launch new travel products and special offers. All of these will boost mutual visitations, open up new possibilities for business cooperation and bolster the tourism industry towards recovery in Hong Kong and Macao.

Member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong SAR (Functional Constituency – Tourism), Perry Yiu, stated that this exchange visit bears great significance to the tourism development of Hong Kong and Macao. Visits, tourism and business exchange are gradually resuming and returning to normalcy between Hong Kong and Macao. This occasion exactly actualizes in-depth cooperation between the two cities and provides precious opportunities for the travel trade. Multi-destination travel to Macao and Hong Kong has all along been a popular tourism product among Mainland and overseas visitors. In the post-pandemic era, it will be more essential than ever for the two cities to forge closer cooperation and brand their destinations together, steering the Greater Bay Area towards becoming a world-class destination.

At the seminar, MGTO, IPIM, and Economic and Technological Development Bureau each delivered an overview of tourism, MICE as well as trade and commerce in Macao. The six integrated resorts also presented their latest development. Chairman of the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong, Gianna Hsu, and member of the Legislative Assembly of the Macao SAR, Cheung Kin Chung, voiced their feedback.

All-rounded promotional campaign and special offers are launched to attract Hong Kong visitors

Hong Kong has been the second largest visitor source market for Macao. Capitalizing on easing of pandemic border measures between Hong Kong and Macao, MGTO has activated its advance marketing plan for Hong Kong to unfold a broad array of promotional initiatives and special offers, actively getting prepared to welcome Hong Kong visitors.

As part of the promotional efforts, the Office partners with several Hong Kong – Macao transportation service operators to launch buy-one-get-one-free offers for Hong Kong residents in the form of free return ticket, upon purchase of shuttle bus or ferry ticket to Macao from last Friday (13 January) to 31 March.

Moreover, the Office has invited Hong Kong KOLs to Macao for a first-hand experience of the “tourism +” elements. On this occasion, Hong Kong’s tourism industry leaders were invited to Macao for familiarization and exchange,to garner greater support for the tourist market, tap into a wider range of visitor source, in turning igniting Hong Kongers’ intention to travel, spend and stay overnight in Macao, with the aim to propel tourism revival.