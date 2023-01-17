State Board Hears from Healthy School Facilities Panel  

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (State Board) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. The public meeting will be held in-person in the Old Council Chambers in the Marion S. Barry, Jr. Building (441 4th Street NW), and streamed live via District Knowledge Network (DKN). Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our website.

The State Board will begin its January public meeting with the election of new officers. In accordance with D.C. Official Code and the State Board’s bylaws, the State Board elects a President and Vice President at its first public meeting each calendar year.

The State Board will host an expert panel on healthy school facilities with a discussion centered on student and community voice. Panelists have been invited to share thoughts on the current state of school facilities and their impressions on how and what students would need to have a school facility that is safe, healthy, and educationally appropriate.

The State Board will recognize the service of the late Former Ward 7 Representative, Karen Williams, with a ceremonial resolution. During her tenure on the State Board, Williams collaborated on initiatives like “No Child Left Behind”, the development of the Student Advisory Committee, the Office of the Ombudsman and the Office of the Student Advocate.

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Election

IV. Approval of the Agenda and Minutes

V. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

VI. Comments from the State Superintendent of Education

VII. Healthy School Facilities Panel

i. Jennifer Comey, Director of Planning and Analysis, Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education (DME)

ii. Roxana Amaya-Fuentes, Program Associate at Children’s Environmental Health Network (EHN)

iii. Sophia Ibrahim, Student at Jackson-Reed High School

VIII. Public Comment

i. Joseph Peltack

ii. Laura Fuchs

iii. Amber Eby

iv. Natasha Janifer

v. Armand Cuevas

vi. Doug Phipps

vii. Patricia Stamper

viii. Written Testimony

IX. Administrative Items (VOTE)

i. CR23-1, Honoring Late Former Ward 7 Representative, Karen Williams

ii. 2023 SBOE Meeting Calendar

X. New Business

XI. Adjournment

About the D.C. State Board of Education

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing the District at large, and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

The Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education serves as an external, impartial resource for current and prospective public-school students and their parents or guardians in the resolution of complaints and concerns regarding public education in a way that furthers the students’ best interest. The Ombudsman’s Office uses conflict resolution strategies, including coaching, facilitation, and mediation, to assist families and schools experiencing disagreement or conflict.

The Office of the Student Advocate supports students, parents, and families in their advocacy through parent education, one-on-one coaching, resource supports, and trainings in order to amplify the voices of families and communities in processes and decision-making; to provide avenues for access to resources and understanding systems; and to support power families and communities already possess. Contact the Office of the Student Advocate Monday through Friday at (202) 741-4692 for questions or support with charter and neighborhood schools.

