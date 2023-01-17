There were 1,341 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 337,052 in the last 365 days.
Abductions in Northern Burkina Faso
News Provided By
January 17, 2023, 02:05 GMT
Share This Article
The United States is deeply concerned by the abduction of more than 50 women by violent extremists near Arbinda in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso on January 12 and 13. Those abducted must be returned safely to their loved ones immediately and unconditionally, and those responsible should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Our thoughts remain with those abducted as well as their families and other loved ones.
You just read:
Abductions in Northern Burkina Faso
News Provided By
January 17, 2023, 02:05 GMT
Share This Article
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.