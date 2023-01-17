Abductions in Northern Burkina Faso

The United States is deeply concerned by the abduction of more than 50 women by violent extremists near Arbinda in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso on January 12 and 13. Those abducted must be returned safely to their loved ones immediately and unconditionally, and those responsible should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Our thoughts remain with those abducted as well as their families and other loved ones.