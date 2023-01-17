Talk about a few key points of the museum exhibit cabinet design

People who have visited the museum, may feel that the display of cultural relics in the showcase is a simple matter, that cultural relics are just placed in the showcase, set up a good look and then locked on it. In fact, behind this seemingly simple things, are though many considerations, adjust the results. This is mainly reflected in the museum exhibit cabinet design material selection, color application, the use of display tools. Here's a look at how these aspects are done.

1. The museum exhibit cabinet inside the design need to have a humane visual experience

By using elements such as description boards, brackets, and backdrops in combination with cultural relics, a three-dimensional sense is formed. And on the basis of this, the interior design of the exhibit becomes humanized. For example, visually, the height of the stand should be within the conventional visual range of most visitors. Lighting is properly used, as far as possible to achieve no dazzle, stray light, can bring visitors a comfortable visual experience. Display facilities used in the display case, in the style design needs to be matched the elements of the exhibition. The placement of artifacts in the cabinet to have a sense of hierarchy, to avoid the display is too rigid. Stand in the visitor's perspective, placed in an orderly way of the description board, graphic presentation, etc., which is beneficial to the expression of the content, so that the audience can easily accept.

2. The museum exhibit cabinet inside the design of the material to have texture

The brackets in the display case are usually made of plexiglass. The glossy plexiglass has the characteristics of being transparent and lightly reflective, and plays a role in enhancing the ambient light for certain small artifacts with thicker colors. Frosted glass is often used with blocks, it is not reflective, but also can increase the transparency and texture of the display. In the choice of fabric, the mainstream material for linen, flax, cotton, etc.. The first two colors are simple and wear-resistant, cotton has a variety of color options, often used for distinguish the transition.

3. The museum exhibit cabinet design color to fit the display theme

The design of the color of the cabinet is based on pure colors, the use of color to fit the theme of the display. Cleverly designed the graphic color and background color to be complementary colour or contrast color. The color of the background can be extracted from the color of the artifact itself. A good coloring can make the display more coordinated, but also reflect the ambient light. The color should not be too bright, otherwise it will appear that the color of the artifact is too dull. The reflection of color can be used as a supplement to the local lighting, and the light-colored bracket to reflect the light, which will have a certain complementary light effect for the artifacts on the lower part.

4.The usage of museum exhibit cabinet display tools should be the premise of cultural relics safety

The display of cultural relics often need to be used the tray and bracket, for the more fragile cultural relics, need to minimize the contact area between the relics and the bracket bracket. If you need to use sharp objects, to be in contact with the place set of soft rubber, so as not to cause damage to cultural relics. In the display of some hanging class of cultural relics, you could used Plexiglas brackets to support the bottom part to avoid pollution caused by contact with the ground. The use of display tools to not cause harm to cultural relics as a premise, and the material should be safety, solid and reliable.

